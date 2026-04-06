Metro Atlanta Judge tosses lobbyist’s lawsuit against Atlanta’s former inspector general Complaint accused former inspector general of constitutional violations, retaliating to criticism. Atlanta's former Inspector General Shannon Manigault announces her resignation in February 2025 after nearly a yearlong feud with Mayor Andre Dickens' administration over how much power the watchdog office has. A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Manigault because Manigault no longer serves in the role and was acting within her discretionary authority. The lawsuit can be amended. (Riley Bunch/AJC 2025)

By Shaddi Abusaid 8 minutes ago Share

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a lobbyist whose private banking records were subpoenaed by the city of Atlanta’s former government watchdog. Bernie Tokarz — who owns security company Cloverhurst Strategies, which contracts with the city — sued former Inspector General Shannon Manigault last year, alleging she unlawfully obtained his personal banking information and then retaliated against him for criticizing her investigative practices.

RELATED Lawsuit accuses Atlanta inspector general of constitutional violations In his initial lawsuit, Tokarz alleged that his Fourth Amendment rights were violated and sought an injunction to prevent future violations. Manigault raised red flags about the city’s dealings with Tokarz’s company during an investigation into whether the political insider disclosed personal and financial ties with city employees and officials. The investigation stemmed from the bidding process for a contract to provide security officers at city parks, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. RELATED Whistleblowers’ plea rocked Atlanta City Hall, then fizzled In her lengthy report, the former IG pointed to connections Tokarz shared with council members Michael Julian Bond and Andrea Boone, although the watchdog office did not accuse the council members of any wrongdoing. The Atlanta City Council approved a $1.5 million security contract with Cloverhurst Strategies despite the investigation’s findings. After Tokarz spoke out publicly against the inspector general, he alleged Manigault retaliated by filing a “baseless” complaint against him with the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.

Manigault resigned from her role last year amid a bitter feud with Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration over the office’s authority.

At the time, she said she and her staff faced “threats, bullying, intimidation and harassment at the hands of people who have been the subjects of our investigations.” She also described what she called a “concerted effort” on the part of city officials to block her misconduct investigations. Atlanta’s city attorney, meanwhile, accused Manigault of violating state law at least 50 times while issuing subpoenas during her investigations. Those violations allegedly related to a request in the subpoenas that banks not disclose her office’s demand for the private records, the AJC reported at the time. A judge also ruled in dismissing a lawsuit that the city of Atlanta had no control over subpoenas issued by former Inspector General Shannon Manigault, pictured here in September 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024) Georgia state law mandates that banks alert their customers when records are pursued as part of any criminal or tax investigation. In dismissing Tokarz’ lawsuit last week, U.S. District Judge Victoria Marie Calvert sided with both Manigault and the city in challenges raised by the defendants.