Boy, 12, fatally shot at southeast Atlanta home, officials say

Investigators are questioning a juvenile and the adults who were present during the Saturday shooting, police say.

Investigators are questioning a juvenile and the adults who were present during the Saturday shooting, police say.

The gunfire happened inside the home in the 1800 block of Lathrop Street shortly before 2 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was eventually pronounced dead, police confirmed.

A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday at a southeast Atlanta home, officials said.

An Atlanta police spokesperson said in a 5 p.m. news release that investigators were in the process of “questioning the juvenile and adults” who were inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

Officials have not released the name of the child who died or provided their relation to those at the home.

Lathrop Street is a residential area off McDonough Boulevard and near the Thomasville Recreation Center.

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