Metro Atlanta

Boy, 12, fatally shot at southeast Atlanta home, officials say

Investigators are questioning a juvenile and the adults who were present during the Saturday shooting, police say.
By
1 hour ago

A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday at a southeast Atlanta home, officials said.

The gunfire happened inside the home in the 1800 block of Lathrop Street shortly before 2 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was eventually pronounced dead, police confirmed.

An Atlanta police spokesperson said in a 5 p.m. news release that investigators were in the process of “questioning the juvenile and adults” who were inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

RELATED
Pregnant woman killed in Atlanta hours before flight to see sister, family says

Officials have not released the name of the child who died or provided their relation to those at the home.

Lathrop Street is a residential area off McDonough Boulevard and near the Thomasville Recreation Center.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Qualeisha Barnes

Pregnant woman killed in Atlanta hours before flight to see sister, family says

WABE raises $1.1 million through benefit event after losing federal funding

75-year-old angler dies after snagging lure in Lake Lanier, officials say

Keep Reading

Atlanta mayor says he’ll enforce teen curfews following last weekend’s shootings

Easter weekend shootings put pressure on Atlanta’s youth violence strategy

Featured

UCB 2

Gwinnett’s bet to build Georgia version of Research Triangle Park starts to pay off

‘A piece of my heart left with them’: Metro Atlanta mourns 3 teens killed in crash

Republicans kept MTG’s House seat, so why are Democrats claiming victory?