Business Maker of military drone boats expands in Georgia, plans more than 200 jobs Blue Ops Inc., a Florida-based manufacturer of sea drones for defense and national security agencies, plans to hire more than 200 in Valdosta. Blue Ops Inc., a Florida-based manufacturer of unmanned sea vessels for defense and national security agencies, said Monday it plans to create more than 200 jobs as part of its planned factory in Valdosta. (Photo courtesy of Blue Ops)

By J. Scott Trubey 1 hour ago Share

As drones and other unmanned systems become bigger parts of defense budgets across the globe, Georgia is getting deeper into the growing sector. Blue Ops Inc., a Florida-based manufacturer of sea drones for defense and national security agencies, said Monday it plans to create more than 200 jobs over the next several years as part of its planned factory in South Georgia.

Blue Ops has leased a former Regal Boats facility in Valdosta for a new manufacturing campus where it will build “uncrewed surface vessels” or USVs. The company will invest $30 million in developing the new facility, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. Georgia is home to many key defense industry facilities, including the Lockheed Martin factory in Marietta, and facilities from companies including Northrop Grumman, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Technologies and Daniel Defense. Blue Ops is the maritime subsidiary of Utah-based defense contractor Red Cat Holdings, a maker of drone and robotic systems. The company plans to hire up to 100 people this year at the Valdosta facility on Harbin Industrial Boulevard, according to the Monday news release, with the additional jobs to follow in the years ahead. “This investment in Valdosta is about building a modern, scalable, and domestic USV manufacturing base from the ground up,” Barry Hinckley, president of Blue Ops, said in the release. “By leveraging advanced production technologies, Blue Ops is accelerating how quickly we can deliver mission-ready maritime systems for defense and national security customers. At the same time, we will create high-quality jobs here at home, reinforcing Red Cat’s commitment to a secure, domestic supply chain.”

The war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East have shown how the battlefield is rapidly evolving with drones and other robotic systems playing large roles on land, in the air and on the seas.

Blue Ops announced its lease of the Valdosta facility last fall and said at the time, given its proximity to Moody Air Force Base, that the area provided ready access to skilled workers. “Our strategic focus on workforce development, reliable infrastructure, and pro-business environment attracts job creators to every part of the state,” Kemp said in the release. “We are excited for the opportunities Blue Ops will create for families in Valdosta-Lowndes County.” Blue Ops is working with Haddy, a robotic 3D printing firm, with artificial intelligence-based robotic manufacturing systems at the Valdosta plant. Hulls of the unmanned vessels will be 3D printed using large scale printers. “There’s never been a more important time to expand our defense and national security manufacturing base,” Pat Wilson, the commissioner of the state Department of Economic Development, said in the release. “Georgia’s military presence across nine installations statewide provides companies in this ecosystem with a stable foundation to grow and compete.” Information about local incentives offered the company was not immediately available. Rebecca Marshall, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Economic Development, said Blue Ops will work with Georgia Quick Start, the state’s workforce training program, but the state did not provide a grant to the company.