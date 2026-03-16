Metro Atlanta Rain, sleet and frigid temps put a damper on Atlanta’s springlike weather ‘This is March in Georgia,’ meteorologist says. In this photo from January, a pedestrian tries to protect herself from the cold wind as she walks along Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. Strong winds toppled some trees and power lines Monday, March 16, 2026, as thunderstorms and icy rain passed through parts of metro Atlanta. Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing overnight. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

It’s a far cry from the sunshine, flowers and springlike warmth Atlanta residents have enjoyed the last two weekends. Monday brought thunderstorms, tornado watches and icy rain to parts of the metro as strong winds toppled trees and power lines in some areas.

RELATED Long lines, flight cancellations plague Atlanta airport amid storms, shutdown At Atlanta’s airport, security lines — already long because of Transportation Security Administration staffing issues caused by the government shutdown — snaked through baggage claim as hundreds of flights were canceled amid the morning storms. Farther north, some residents reported a light dusting of snow in their neighborhoods as frigid air moved in after lunch. Now temperatures are expected to dip below freezing overnight, endangering any flowers and shrubs that may have recently been planted by overeager gardeners. Atlanta saw a nearly 30-degree temperature swing in just a little over 12 hours, said meteorologist Laura Belanger of the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.

It’s not exactly common in Georgia, she said, but it’s not unheard of either — especially given the size of this weather system.

“There was some intensity behind it. It packed a little bit of a punch,” Belanger said. “This is March in Georgia.” Meteorologists fielded reports of sleet and graupel, the tiny ice pellets drivers may have seen bouncing off their windshields just after lunch. “We started this morning with a tornado watch, we’re ending with a wind advisory. There’s a winter weather advisory, and we also have a freeze warning,” Belanger said. “Apparently you can get all that in 24 hours.” She said students who decided to wear shorts to school Monday morning were likely in for a big surprise when they stepped off the bus in the afternoon.

RELATED ‘We had no luck’: Georgia blueberries hit hard by deep freeze No widespread damage was reported during the early-morning storms, but Atlanta officials said they plan to open three warming shelters as temperatures are expected to drop to just 28 degrees overnight. While parts of far North Georgia could see a light dusting of snow Monday evening, Belanger said she doesn’t expect much in the way of accumulation considering how warm it’s been. In Blairsville, the overnight low is projected to be just 21 degrees, she said. The “hard freeze” means flowers and shrubs could be in trouble as temperatures drop. It could also pose problems for the state’s blueberry farmers, Belanger said. Those looking to protect their flowers are encouraged to cover their plants with towels and blankets. Potted plants can be moved to the garage or at least up against the house, where it’s slightly warmer. As for flowering trees, like cherry blossoms and redbuds, the overnight freeze could endanger those springtime buds, too.