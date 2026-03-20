The Steering Column In praise of convertibles With affordable drop-tops dwindling, today’s convertible market is smaller than ever. But the open-air driving experience is hard to beat. The V-8 version of the 2026 Ford Mustang GT convertible comes with a standard six-speed manual transmission, making it a three-pedal throwback time machine. (courtesy of Ford)

By Jason Fogelson – Cox Automotive 10 minutes ago link copied

Spring is here, which means summer is on its way. Now is the time for a young (or not so young) car lover to fantasize about driving a convertible. Once upon a time, a car shopper could expect to choose from dozens of new drop-top models each year. Many mainstream vehicles came as two-door coupes, four-door sedans and two-door convertibles. Some were even available as four-door convertibles — a nearly extinct genre. In recent years, the number of new convertibles in the nonexotic range has struggled to reach double digits.

Several reasons account for this diminution. Buyer interest faded after the 1960s, so automakers stopped automatically including the variant in their plans. General awareness of vehicle safety increased, and convertibles are undeniably less safe in rollover accidents than hardtops. Jason Fogelson is managing editor for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. (Courtesy of Cox Automotive) Convertible variants are almost always the most expensive option in a model’s lineup, so they’re seen as a luxury splurge. Automakers leaned into luxury and made convertibles from top-of-the-line models in higher trim levels. Some late convertibles were poorly engineered and felt more like toboggans on the road than solid, safe automobiles. Why convertibles still matter Still, the merits of convertibles outweigh the downsides for a loyal following. For some car fans like me, there’s no better driving experience than going top down on a winding road on a beautiful late spring day.

It’s the closest you can get to my favorite on-road experience, riding a motorcycle; in some ways, it’s even better. You get to ride side by side with your passenger in a convertible, and in some situations, you can even talk while you travel. If you hit bad weather or too much sun during your ride, you can always put the top up. In a well-built convertible, the top-up experience is almost as cozy and quiet as riding in a hardtop.

Finally, if you’re ever called on to drive in a parade, a convertible is the only way to go. RELATED New car prices are going up, but you might not notice (yet) Five worth considering Here are five worthy new convertibles you can buy in 2026, arranged by price from lowest to highest, including destination charges. 2026 Mazda MX-5 Miata (starting at $31,665) The 2026 Mazda MX-5 Miata. (Courtesy of Mazda) Car enthusiasts (and dad-joke perpetrators) insist the name “Miata” is actually an acronym for “ M iata I s A lways T he A nswer.” If the questions are, “What is the least expensive new convertible on the market in 2026?” or “What convertible delivers the most fun for the money?” the answers are definitely Miata.

2026 Ford Mustang Convertible (starting at $42,435) The 2026 Ford Mustang GT convertible.(Courtesy of Ford) For more than 60 years, the Ford Mustang Convertible has symbolized freedom, adventure and wind-in-the-hair fun. Ford produces the latest version in three trim levels: EcoBoost and EcoBoost Premium, powered by a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and GT Premium, propelled by a 5.0-liter V-8. I know which one I crave. The V-8 comes with a standard six-speed manual transmission, making it a three-pedal throwback time machine. 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet (starting at $69,400) The 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet. (Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz)

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet demonstrates the contraction of the convertible marketplace. A few short years ago, Mercedes-Benz offered a C-class Cabriolet, an E-class Cabriolet, an S-class Cabriolet, an SL-class Convertible and an SL-class Roadster. In 2026, the CLE Cabriolet and SL-class Roadster stand as the sole survivors. The CLE Cabriolet is the more affordable option, as the SL Roadster starts at $113,900 and rockets up from there. The CLE seats four in comfort and comes with standard all-wheel drive. 2026 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible (starting at $79,495) The 2026 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible. (Courtesy of Chevrolet) What can I say about the ninth-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible that hasn’t already been said? Not much, except this midengined sports car is the best performance convertible ever built by a mainstream American company, and is a genuine bargain compared with other cars in the genre. 2026 Lexus LC500 Convertible (starting at $110,000)

The 2026 Lexus LC500 convertible. (Courtesy of Lexus) The LC500 Convertible has the looks and exclusivity to compete with exotic European brands. This four-seat (technically) convertible wraps its occupants in tailored luxury and backs up its sleek appearance with muscular performance. Best of all, it’s a Lexus. It’s an exotic roadster that’s reliable enough to drive every day. I would have the top down in all but the harshest weather. Lexus will bring just 350 examples of the 2026 LC500 Convertible Inspiration Series to sell in North America, starting at $120,950. If you haven’t already raised your hand with a dealer, you might be too late, which would be a shame. Open-air alternatives Honorable mentions: 2026 Jeep Wrangler (starting at $37,590) 2026 Ford Bronco (starting at $42,490)