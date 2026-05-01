The Steering Column Can your home handle an EV? What home charging really requires Electric vehicles tend to be much cheaper to operate and have the advantage of home charging. An electric vehicle charges at a station Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Lincolnwood, Ill. (Erin Hooley/AP)

By McKynzie Steward – Cox Automotive 20 minutes ago Share

As drivers look to reduce fueling costs, many are considering efficient alternatives to traditional vehicles. Electric vehicles are typically cheaper to operate and less exposed to fuel price swings. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, EVs are 2.6 to 4.8 times as energy efficient as gas-powered vehicles. Some estimates indicate EV owners spend about 60% less each year than drivers of gas-powered cars.

But as interest in EVs grows, one question comes up consistently: How does charging actually work? Public charging, long a source of consternation because of “range anxiety,” is expanding. More than 2,300 station locations in Georgia provide nearly 7,300 EV charging ports. Many homeowners also have another option: charging their vehicles at home. EV charging levels at home There are three charging levels, with Levels 1 and 2 being the most common for residential use. Level 1 chargers plug into most standard, properly rated outlets. At 120 volts, they are the slowest option, providing 3 to 5 miles of range per hour. For drivers with daily trips of 20 to 30 miles, connecting to a Level 1 charger nightly can keep the battery topped up.

McKynzie Steward is an editor for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. (Courtesy of McKynzie Steward)

If your household regularly drives longer distances, shares one EV among multiple drivers or simply wants a faster refill, a Level 2 charger can offer more flexibility. Level 2 chargers usually require professional installation. They operate at 240 volts and provide about 10 to 30 miles of range per hour, with roughly 25 miles per hour being a common estimate. This option is better suited for drivers who need faster charging or have longer commutes. Level 3 DC fast chargers are the fastest option, but they are found at public charging stations. Evaluating your home’s electrical capacity Most homes can support Level 1 charging from a properly rated outlet. If you’re considering a Level 2 charger, there are other factors to keep in mind. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, many homes can support a Level 2 charger with 200-amp service and two open double-pole breaker slots, while 100-amp service may also be sufficient depending on total household load. You can usually find your home’s total amperage on the electrical panel near the main breaker for a number such as 100 or 200, indicating the panel’s capacity.

The required circuit breaker size also depends on the charger’s output current. Level 2 chargers typically range from 16 to 80 amps — the higher the amperage, the faster the charge. The National Electrical Code for EV charging requires the circuit breaker to be at least 125% of the charger’s amperage. For example, a Level 2 charger operating at 24 amps would need a circuit of at least 30 amps. If you’re uncertain about your home’s electrical capacity, an electrician can help determine your load capacity. Equipment options and where to get them Many EVs include a Level 1 charger, but if yours doesn’t, or you need a longer cable, you can buy one. Level 2 chargers are typically sold separately. Both types can be found through online retailers or hardware stores. Level 1 chargers typically cost $100 to $200, though some models can cost more. Level 2 chargers generally range from $500 to $1,000 or more before installation. Look for an Energy Star-certified charger. If you buy a charger, make sure it is compatible with your vehicle’s connector. Many vehicles can use adapters depending on the connector type.

In the United States, Level 1 and Level 2 home charging commonly use either J1772 or J3400, also known as NACS. J1772 was long the standard for most non‑Tesla EVs, but more automakers are shifting to NACS for newer models. Some Level 2 chargers plug into a 240-volt outlet, while others are hard-wired into a home’s electrical system. Installation breakdown Level 1 charging requires no extra steps. If you have an outlet close enough to your parking spot, just plug in the charging cable and replenish the battery while you’re not driving. Think about where you park, since your charger can often be mounted in a garage or outside on a wall or post, as long as the equipment is rated for outdoor use. Level 2 chargers involve more complexity. It is generally best to hire a qualified electrician to install the equipment. They can perform a load calculation, ensure code compliance and handle permits, which are usually required for Level 2 charger installations. An electrician should handle the documentation needed to comply with the National Electrical Code and other safety requirements. Your electrician can typically obtain permits. Still, check your local rules so you know what to expect. Charging costs Level 1 charging has minimal upfront cost if your vehicle includes a charger, but you’ll also pay for electricity.