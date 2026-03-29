Gridlock Guy Gassing up for spring break? Here’s money-saving tips you may not have tried. Drivers can shave costs during spring break trips by watching their speed and vehicle weight. A driver fuels up at a gas station in Marietta on Friday, March 20, 2026. Road trippers should plan fill-ups around cheaper gas stops instead of randomly pulling off the highway when the fuel light illuminates, Doug Turnbull writes. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Doug Turnbull 2 hours ago Share

Finding the right method of travel for this spring break season may be like playing Whac-a-Mole. A partial government shutdown led to horrendous security line waits at airports last week, and gas prices have dramatically risen all month because of the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran, increasing both driving and flying costs.

If you are resigned to driving, AAA says there are things you can do to make the tank last just a bit longer. “First thing would be get the junk out of your trunk — (the) heavier your car is, the harder it is on the fuel. You’re gonna burn more fuel,” the organization’s spokesperson, Montrae Waiters, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and 11Alive. If you dial 1-900-MIX-A-LOT while driving, do it hands-free. RELATED Should the Atlanta airport privatize security? TSA woes raise the question. Joking aside, traveling with a smaller load is not always top of mind. Maybe that helps you decide whether or not to bring an extra suitcase or let your kid invite a friend.

Road trippers should also plan fill-ups around cheaper gas stops instead of randomly pulling off the highway when the fuel light illuminates.

That means considering getting gas outside of busy city centers, which usually have demand-driven higher costs and higher taxes. Drivers can use AAA, Gas Buddy or other online tools to hunt for cheaper prices. Waiters said drivers should consider joining fuel rewards programs and noted some retailers offer discounts for paying in cash instead of with credit cards. RELATED Marietta dad touts driver safety after Auburn star’s fatal crash Waiters also offered arguably the hardest advice in the cadre of tips. Slow down: “The fuel economy decreases rapidly at speeds above 50 mph.” This is why then-President Richard Nixon signed an order mandating a 55 mph national speed limit in 1974, something Congress repealed only in 1995. The air resistance against cars, Waiters said, is so high at speeds above 55 mph that vehicles have to burn more fuel to cut through it. The same effect holds true when cruising down the freeway with the windows open. The wind buffets and blows inside the cabin, decreasing downforce and making acceleration less efficient.