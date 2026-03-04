Metro Atlanta Fulton commissioner says confidential papers stolen from her office Commissioner Mo Ivory is calling for second investigation after Fulton police closed case without identifying suspect. Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory, pictured speaking during a groundbreaking ceremony in October, believes it was "an inside job" that some documents were stolen from her office at the Fulton County Government Center in December. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Someone broke into commissioner Mo Ivory’s offices inside the Fulton County Government Center in December, rifled through confidential papers and stole documents and other items. Ivory told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday that the incident unfolded over the holidays and the intruder must have known a code to access the temporary offices she and members of her staff were using on the third floor of the government center. She added that county Police Chief Wade Yates told her someone manually turned off surveillance cameras. '

RELATED Fulton Commission Dems mistrust colleague listed as witness for FBI raid “I think it was an inside job,” Ivory said. Ivory speculated the intrusion may have had to do with her decision to run for chair of the Board of Commissioners in this year’s election. “This has never happened until the climate became heightened, when people began to realize that I was going to run for chair,” said Ivory, who said she plans to qualify Friday. District 4 Commissioner Mo Ivory said Wednesday that over the holiday break someone gained access to these temporary offices for her and her staff at the Fulton County Government Center and took confidential documents. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Incumbent Chairman Robb Pitts and Fulton Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr. both qualified to run for chair of the commission Monday. Ivory did not accuse any specific person of committing the break-in, but did say she suspects the intruder was someone who works in the government center on Pryor Street in downtown Atlanta.

“Definitely somebody had to have had the inside code and then went to the server room and unplugged the cameras,” she said. “So we can’t see who it was.” County officials confirmed the police investigated a theft of personal papers and a book from the District 4 offices. The incident was reported Jan. 3 after Ivory’s staff returned to the offices from the holiday break. The investigation was closed with no suspect identified because of a lack of conclusive evidence, a county government spokesperson said in a statement. “During the course of this investigation, officers discovered that security cameras on the third floor located outside the commissioners’ temporary offices were not operational at the time of the incident,” the statement said. “Our review did not conclusively determine the cause of the disruption to the cameras, which could have been attributed to a number of different causes. Cameras were immediately reactivated.” The statement added that no other such incidents have been reported. A code must be used to open this door, which leads to a hallway and offices that were being used temporarily by Commissioner Mo Ivory and members of her staff at the Fulton County Government Center. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)