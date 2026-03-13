BREAKING Charges dropped against teens in Hall County teacher’s death Jason Hughes died last week after being run over by a vehicle following a prank gone wrong at his home. Jason Hughes and his wife, Laura, both worked as math teachers at North Hall High School. Jason Hughes was struck by a truck and killed last week after a group of students "rolled" his front yard with toilet paper, authorities said. His family has called it a "terrible tragedy."

Charges against five students tied to a Hall County teacher’s death were dropped, a decision announced the day before his funeral. North Hall High School math teacher Jason Hughes was run over by a vehicle following a student prank last week, authorities previously said. The teenagers, all 18 years old, had used toilet paper to roll several trees at his home before tragedy struck.

A Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via email Friday afternoon the agency supports District Attorney Lee Darragh’s decision to drop all the charges. “The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is tasked with making appropriate charges in cases where there is evidence to do so, even when the decision to bring charges is difficult and could be viewed negatively by the public,“ the spokesperson said. ”It is the responsibility of the district attorney’s office to determine how to handle those charges through adjudication. We respect Mr. Darragh’s decision to dismiss the charges in this incident.” All the teens previously faced charges of criminal trespass and littering on private property. The driver of the pickup truck that went over Hughes had been arrested and faced additional charges of first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving, law enforcement previously said. Soon after the incident, Hughes’ family called on prosecutors to drop the charges to “prevent a separate tragedy from occurring.”

RELATED Beloved teacher’s death highlights need for prosecutor discretion, lawyers say “Jason loved these students and they loved him too,” Hughes’ family said in a statement. “Our family fully supports getting the charges dropped for all involved.”

They called the teacher’s death a terrible tragedy and said “ruining the lives of these students” would be “counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children.” The AJC has reached out for comment to Darragh and the attorney for the teen who faced the most serious charges. A funeral service for Hughes will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Family Church in Gainesville. Because of how many people are expected to show their support, the service also will be livestreamed. The family has asked that parking at the church site be reserved for relatives, close friends, school co-workers and those directly impacted by Hughes’ life. It’s been a week since the incident happened just before midnight March 6. Hughes came out of his home and approached the students pulling the prank before he tripped and fell into the street, authorities previously said. The 40-year-old father of two was then run over as the teens attempted to leave the neighborhood in two separate vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.