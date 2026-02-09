Georgia News Sapelo’s Gullah Geechee propose own zoning law for Hogg Hummock community Proposal restores old home size limits while closing problematic loopholes. Residents call on McIntosh County Commission to approve new zoning ordinance this month. Residents of the Hogg Hummock community on Sapelo Island have drafted a zoning ordinance proposal and are pushing the McIntosh County Commission to adopt it. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Sapelo Island’s Gullah Geechee residents fought for nearly three years to successfully repeal a zoning law that threatened to turn their historic residential community into a seaside vacation hot spot. They needed less than three weeks to draft a replacement ordinance. More than a dozen property owners calling themselves The Hogg Hummock Community Ordinance Draft Coalition prepared the proposal. The draft calls for limiting structures to a 1,400-square-foot footprint and a single story not to exceed 18 feet in height. Interior steps would be prohibited under the ordinance.

Sapelo’s Gullah Geechee are descendants of enslaved West Africans brought to work the barrier island’s plantations in the early 1800s. Their ancestral home, Hogg Hummock, is considered the last intact Gullah Geechee community along the American coastline. More than two dozen Gullah Geechee still live full-time on Sapelo and make up the majority of the island’s population. The proposed ordinance is meant to “preserve the historic district’s character” and could be considered as early as Tuesday, when the McIntosh County Commission holds its monthly meeting. Another commission meeting specifically pertaining to Sapelo development has been announced for Feb. 20. At that meeting, the commission will consider extending a 30-day moratorium on building permits, enacted on Jan. 22, according to a public notice published Friday. A billboard encouraging voters to cast ballots in a special election stands along U.S. 17 in McIntosh County. The referendum succeeded in repealing a controversial Sapelo Island zoning ordinance. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)

The zoning activities come in the wake of a Jan. 20 citizens-led referendum that repealed a 2023 ordinance change. That revision more than doubled the allowable square footage of homes built on the island. Voters approved the repeal by an overwhelming 85% margin, prompting the commission to meet two days later.

At that meeting, a majority of commissioners vowed to support ordinance language favored by the Gullah Geechee. Commissioner Roger Lotson, whose district includes Sapelo Island, called on residents to “communicate with us.” The Gullah Geechee’s ordinance proposal, e-mailed to all five county commissioners Monday morning, is in response to Lotson’s request. Contacted Monday, Lotson acknowledged he had received the draft ordinance and encouraged “all impacted by zoning on Sapelo to provide input into this process and to let their voices be heard during public hearings.” Residents have not yet met with commissioners or county staff, although the county attorney has contacted a lawyer representing Sapelo’s Gullah Geechee about a discussion. According to JR Grovner, a Sapelo Gullah Geechee community member, the Hogg Hummock Community Ordinance Draft Coalition is the right group to craft a law governing development in a place that’s “like part of my DNA.” “I can’t stand the thought that outsiders are trying to tell us what to do with our land,” Grovner said.

The Gullah Geechee’s draft ordinance rectifies issues with the law that long governed development on the island before the 2023 ordinance revision — problems that contributed to the push for that controversial change. Under the previous zoning, owners were limited to 1,400 square feet of heated and cooled space but could build porches and other attached areas under the same roof. In several instances, once a building inspector approved the home, owners would then enclose those spaces to create a larger house. The 2023 revision addressed that by redefining the square footage limits as “under roof” in place of heated and cooled space. But it also bumped the limit to 3,000 square feet, drawing outcry and eventually repeal. The Gullah Geechee’s proposed ordinance features language limiting development to within a 1,400-square-foot footprint and enacting a height maximum, meant to close that loophole. RELATED Gullah Geechee face new development, tax challenges on Sapelo Island The draft also introduces other development-related restrictions, such as barring the issuance of building permits until hard liquor sales licenses on Sapelo are terminated. A bar and grill operated by an island resident who is not Gullah Geechee was granted an alcohol license in 2024 over residents’ objections. The restaurant is housed in a building originally constructed as a community center. Hogg Hummock is among the historic sites named in the Places in the Peril list published by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. (Photo: the Georgia Trust)