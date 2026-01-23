We need a greater ICE presence in Atlanta to keep the city safe
A report named Georgia as a ‘newer destination state’ for undocumented immigrants. That is unacceptable.
Border Patrol agents arrest a man in Minneapolis on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. Since President Donald Trump deployed ICE agents to Minneapolis as part of Operation Metro Surge, 3,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested, Rep. Buddy Carter writes. (David Guttenfelder/The New York Times)
By Rep. Buddy Carter – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Worst of the Worst database reports that the following undocumented immigrants were convicted of crimes before being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Atlanta.
Gustavo Rivas Velasco of El Salvador was convicted of homicide and gang activity before his arrest by ICE.
Khamphan Souvanhnakhot of Laos was arrested for homicide, aggravated assault with a weapon, negligent manslaughter with a vehicle and willful killing with a weapon before his arrest.
Ha Huynh of Vietnam was convicted of voluntary manslaughter before her arrest.
Usman Momoh of Nigeria was convicted of aggravated assault with a gun before his arrest.
Bounlom Keonet of Laos was convicted of assault and larceny before his arrest.
These convicted criminals were living in our cities, leeching off our social services, stealing our jobs and threatening our safety through drugs and violent crimes. They didn’t come here to contribute; they came here to harm, kill, steal and deceive.
It’s time these bad actors were stopped, and I’m calling on ICE and DHS to send more resources to metro Atlanta to get these criminals off our streets for good.
The days of President Joe Biden’s soft-on-crime, open-border policies — supported by Democratic Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock — are over, but we are still dealing with the consequences.
Georgia is ‘newer destination state’ for undocumented immigrants
A recent Migration Policy Institute report found that nearly 500,000 illegal immigrants live in the state of Georgia, giving it the sixth highest rate of illegal immigration nationwide — a more than 45% increase since 2018.
Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-District 1, serves in the U.S. House of Representatives. (Courtesy)
This was no accident; it was the intended impact of four years of runaway Democratic leadership, where undocumented immigrants, not American citizens, benefited from socialist policies that threatened the very right of our nation to exist.
The report further describes Georgia as a “newer destination state” for undocumented immigrants. That is unacceptable. Georgia is a destination for tourism and business, not undocumented immigrants and crimes. Disrespectfully, undocumented immigrants aren’t welcome here.
In the face of this irrefutable data, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens had the audacity to claim “public safety has been a top priority” of his administration and “the results speak for themselves.”
The results do speak loudly, and they’re calling for better enforcement of our immigration laws.
Peach State Congress members should support more enforcement
Georgia’s law enforcement officers are American heroes, risking their lives daily to protect their neighbors and keep us safe. They — not liberal politicians — are responsible for every modicum of safety we feel, and their efforts and sacrifices should be commended.
It is not enough to merely thank them; they deserve our support, particularly when it comes to tackling our illegal immigration epidemic.
They need the additional resources that only the federal government can provide.
We’ve seen the success of federal intervention in other Democratic-run cities. Since President Donald Trump deployed ICE agents to Minneapolis as part of Operation Metro Surge, 3,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested — including murderers, rapists, gang members and perpetrators of fraud.
That is what happens when you give a problem the attention and resources it deserves — you start to see results.
It’s time we took aim at Atlanta’s migrant crime problem. We can’t wait for a repeat of the tragedy of Laken Riley — the nursing student killed near the University of Georgia in 2024 by an Venezuelan immigrant who entered the U.S. illegally — to spark change.
This should be a bipartisan effort, and I am calling on Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, along with the entire Georgia congressional delegation, to join me in this effort to make our city safe again.
Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, we can get this done.
Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-District 1, serves in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is a 2026 Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.