opinion

We need a greater ICE presence in Atlanta to keep the city safe

A report named Georgia as a ‘newer destination state’ for undocumented immigrants. That is unacceptable.
Border Patrol agents arrest a man in Minneapolis on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. Since President Donald Trump deployed ICE agents to Minneapolis as part of Operation Metro Surge, 3,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested, Rep. Buddy Carter writes. (David Guttenfelder/The New York Times)
Border Patrol agents arrest a man in Minneapolis on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. Since President Donald Trump deployed ICE agents to Minneapolis as part of Operation Metro Surge, 3,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested, Rep. Buddy Carter writes. (David Guttenfelder/The New York Times)
By Rep. Buddy Carter – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Worst of the Worst database reports that the following undocumented immigrants were convicted of crimes before being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Atlanta.

These convicted criminals were living in our cities, leeching off our social services, stealing our jobs and threatening our safety through drugs and violent crimes. They didn’t come here to contribute; they came here to harm, kill, steal and deceive.

It’s time these bad actors were stopped, and I’m calling on ICE and DHS to send more resources to metro Atlanta to get these criminals off our streets for good.

The days of President Joe Biden’s soft-on-crime, open-border policies — supported by Democratic Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock — are over, but we are still dealing with the consequences.

RELATED
Opinion: Congress members should oppose immigration policies harming Georgia families

Georgia is ‘newer destination state’ for undocumented immigrants

A recent Migration Policy Institute report found that nearly 500,000 illegal immigrants live in the state of Georgia, giving it the sixth highest rate of illegal immigration nationwide — a more than 45% increase since 2018.

Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-District 1, serves in the U.S. House of Representatives. (Courtesy)
Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-District 1, serves in the U.S. House of Representatives. (Courtesy)

This was no accident; it was the intended impact of four years of runaway Democratic leadership, where undocumented immigrants, not American citizens, benefited from socialist policies that threatened the very right of our nation to exist.

The report further describes Georgia as a “newer destination state” for undocumented immigrants. That is unacceptable. Georgia is a destination for tourism and business, not undocumented immigrants and crimes. Disrespectfully, undocumented immigrants aren’t welcome here.

In the face of this irrefutable data, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens had the audacity to claim “public safety has been a top priority” of his administration and “the results speak for themselves.”

The results do speak loudly, and they’re calling for better enforcement of our immigration laws.

RELATED
Opinion: Trump’s immigration policy is a disaster for Republicans. Just ask Karl Rove.

Peach State Congress members should support more enforcement

Georgia’s law enforcement officers are American heroes, risking their lives daily to protect their neighbors and keep us safe. They — not liberal politicians — are responsible for every modicum of safety we feel, and their efforts and sacrifices should be commended.

It is not enough to merely thank them; they deserve our support, particularly when it comes to tackling our illegal immigration epidemic.

They need the additional resources that only the federal government can provide.

We’ve seen the success of federal intervention in other Democratic-run cities. Since President Donald Trump deployed ICE agents to Minneapolis as part of Operation Metro Surge, 3,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested — including murderers, rapists, gang members and perpetrators of fraud.

That is what happens when you give a problem the attention and resources it deserves — you start to see results.

It’s time we took aim at Atlanta’s migrant crime problem. We can’t wait for a repeat of the tragedy of Laken Riley — the nursing student killed near the University of Georgia in 2024 by an Venezuelan immigrant who entered the U.S. illegally — to spark change.

This should be a bipartisan effort, and I am calling on Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, along with the entire Georgia congressional delegation, to join me in this effort to make our city safe again.

Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, we can get this done.

Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-District 1, serves in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is a 2026 Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

RELATED
How to submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion column to the AJC

About the Author

Rep. Buddy Carter

More Stories

The Latest

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Diaper Don

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Say ‘cheese!’

OPINION

Authoritarianism is the real grift. Fighting back is our duty.

Keep Reading

Trump's ICE force is sweeping America. Billions in his tax and spending cuts bill are paying for it

Congress members should oppose immigration policies harming Georgia families

Trump administration tells agencies to compile data on money sent to Democratic states

Featured

aajc 012226 weather

Ice warning now includes metro Atlanta, all of North Georgia as storm nears

18m ago

4 killed in Gwinnett shooting, police find children hiding in home unharmed

Heavy equipment lifting business at crucial time for Brunswick port