We need a greater ICE presence in Atlanta to keep the city safe

A report named Georgia as a ‘newer destination state’ for undocumented immigrants. That is unacceptable.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Worst of the Worst database reports that the following undocumented immigrants were convicted of crimes before being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Atlanta.

These convicted criminals were living in our cities, leeching off our social services, stealing our jobs and threatening our safety through drugs and violent crimes. They didn’t come here to contribute; they came here to harm, kill, steal and deceive.

It’s time these bad actors were stopped, and I’m calling on ICE and DHS to send more resources to metro Atlanta to get these criminals off our streets for good.

The days of President Joe Biden’s soft-on-crime, open-border policies — supported by Democratic Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock — are over, but we are still dealing with the consequences.

