4 killed in DeKalb house fire near I-20

DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded just before midnight to a residence in the 1800 block of Winthrop Road. The road backs up to I-20 and is just south of Glenwood Avenue.

Four people are dead after a fire ripped through a DeKalb County home late Wednesday, officials said.

When crews arrived the fire was already “well-involved,” and an occupant of the home who met firefighters outside said more people were still inside, according to a statement from the agency.

During a search of the home, firefighters found one victim with serious injuries who was taken to a hospital, where the person later died, officials said.

Three other people inside the home were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from DeKalb fire.

The names and ages of the deceased were not immediately released. DeKalb fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said he did not have details about how or if the victims were related.