Tuskegee University police chief charged with DUI in metro Atlanta

A spokesperson at the HBCU said the chief was placed on administrative leave after New Year’s Day arrest.

A spokesperson at the HBCU said the chief was placed on administrative leave after New Year’s Day arrest.

The charge comes months after Alabama-based Tuskegee University announced Kareem Easley as the new police chief. A university spokesperson on Thursday said Easley was “placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.”

Sandy Springs Police arrested the Tuskegee University police chief and charged him with driving under the influence early on New Year’s Day, a university spokesperson said.

A Sandy Springs Police Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was unclear why Easley was in metro Atlanta at the time of his arrest.

Assistant Chief Darrius Jones will take his place as the acting Tuskegee police chief, a university spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement also said the university is committed to the rule of law and will not rush to judgment.

Easley graduated from the University of Alabama with a criminal justice degree, has worked for the Birmingham Police Department and served as a police chief for the Montgomery-based Trenholm Community College, according to an October news release by Tuskegee announcing his new role at the HBCU.