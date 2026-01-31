News Sweet Tea: Cow snuggles Plus: Southern food discourse, sea turtles.

When frigid temperatures reached the Sorrell family’s farm in Louisville, Kentucky, they really had no choice. Of COURSE they had to let a newborn calf into their home. It really was a matter of life and death, since the calf was all but frozen — right down to her umbilical cord. The family is also used to letting some of their dozens of animals indoors when need be. It didn’t take long for the new baby to make herself right at home, napping like an angel alongside the Sorrells’ two (human) children. Have you ever seen such peace? 🐄 READ MORE: Mother cow and calf are warm and well WHAT’S EACH SOUTHERN STATE’S MOST ICONIC FOOD? Please, we can only salivate so much.

Prepare to fight amongst yourselves. HelloFresh released a poll asking people which flavor or dish best represented their state, a question that everyone agrees on and no one takes personally at all.

Here’s what the South said: Alabama: banana pudding, pinto beans and cornbread

banana pudding, pinto beans and cornbread Arkansas: catfish, country-fried chicken

catfish, country-fried chicken Georgia: peach cobbler, seafood boils

peach cobbler, seafood boils Kentucky: fried chicken

fried chicken Louisiana: crawfish, Cajun cuisine, gumbo

crawfish, Cajun cuisine, gumbo Mississippi: fried catfish, soul food

fried catfish, soul food North Carolina: barbecue, Knoephla soup

barbecue, Knoephla soup South Carolina: soul food

soul food Tennessee: barbecue

barbecue Virginia: ham (ugh, c’mon Virginia) Now I really want some catfish. If I had to give one for Georgia, it would be a Waffle House waffle smothered in syrup. 😋 READ MORE: The rest of the country weighs in SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH 🐢 Galveston, TX: More than 100 sea turtles were released into the Gulf off the coast of Galveston with the help of the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research. People get really emotional about sea turtles, and the scene was no different. People cooed and wept and generally admired the beautiful, resilient animals as they returned to their marine home. More from KERA

💡 Atlanta, GA: Marty Smith is a National Park ranger who's spent 34 years educating visitors at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park. As the site's chief of interpretation and education, he brings King's legacy to life with warm, amusing and insightful anecdotes. More from Atlanta Magazine 🚗 Mineral, VA: At Louisa County High School, automotive technology students repair donated used cars as part of their classwork and then donate the cars to local single mothers. A win-win-win situation. More from The Washington Post 🐋 Coastal Georgia: Researchers have spotted 21 right whale calves with their mothers off the Southeastern coast in the last few months. That's the most sightings since 2011, giving scientists hope and pride that the highly endangered whale could mount a comeback. More from the AJC 🎹 Atlanta, GA: Brittney Boykin, a conductor, classically trained pianist, Georgia Tech professor and director of choral activities at the school, can now add "Grammy nominee" to her long list of accomplishments. Her compositions are featured on two records nominated in the category of best classical solo vocal album. More from the AJC TELL US SOMETHING GOOD Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.