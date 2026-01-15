Metro Atlanta Shelter-in-place order issued in Forest Park after chemical fire Police say there are ‘no known respiratory-related concerns’ at this time.

Dynasty Mack panicked when law enforcement knocked on her Forest Park door Thursday afternoon and told her she had to leave. She quickly grabbed her newborn, some personal items and drove off.

A chemical fire in the city had led to an evacuation order. Mack said officials came to her doorstep around 1:40 p.m. Police said in a news release that officials responded to the blaze at 71 Barnett Road. The area is about 10 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and off Old Dixie Road. “At this time, there are no known respiratory-related concerns associated with the chemicals or vapors involved in this incident, based on current assessments﻿,” police said shortly before 3 p.m. Authorities issued “an evacuation/shelter in place” order spanning half a mile around the incident location. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Georgia Department of Transportation previously showed Old Dixie Road between Main Street and Morrow Road blocked, as well as Forest Parkway between I-75 and West Street.