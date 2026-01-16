Metro Atlanta Man arrested after teen brother finds his gun, is shot to death, police say Almauri Drummond, 21, charged with murder in the second degree, according to Gwinnett County police. A Forest Park man failed to secure his gun and was arrested after a younger brother was shot and killed, according to Gwinnett County police.

Two boys called their older brother after finding his gun in their Gwinnett County home, according to police. Almauri Drummond, 21, of Forest Park, told his brothers to hide the firearm from their father. But when one of the boys was then shot to death, Drummond was charged with murder, Gwinnett police said Friday.

It was the second time in a matter of days that an unintentional shooting killed a metro Atlanta teenager, according to police. On Thursday, Atlanta police charged a man accused of killing a 14-year-old while mishandling a gun. In the Gwinnett case, Drummond’s brothers called him from their Norcross-area home Jan. 8, according to police. RELATED Man kills 14-year-old boy while mishandling gun, Atlanta police say “The juveniles later sent Drummond a video showing them firing the weapon in their backyard,” police said in a statement. “Drummond only instructed the juveniles to hide the firearm from their father. At no point did Drummond attempt to notify an adult or take steps to secure the firearm and remove it from the juveniles’ access.” At some point, the gun discharged, killing Carter Drummond, his older brother’s arrest warrants state. Carter was 13, according to a GoFundMe page created by his father, Eric.

“Carter was my baby,” the fundraising page states. “He was full of life, curiosity and promise. At 13 years old, he was still learning who he was going to be, still dreaming, still growing. He had a smile that stayed with you and a presence that filled the room. He deserved the chance to grow up. He deserved a future.”