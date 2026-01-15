Man kills 14-year-old boy while mishandling gun, Atlanta police say

Shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to 565 Greensferry Ave. in southwest Atlanta after the teenager was shot. The address corresponds to the Village of Castleberry Hills apartment complex.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the boy had been shot in the back, according to arrest warrants. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

Early Thursday, investigators secured warrants for Jaden Young on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and cruelty to children in the second degree, police said. The child cruelty charge is a felony and the other two are misdemeanors.

“Upon interviewing Mr. Jaden Young, he advised while manipulating a firearm it accidentally discharged, striking (the victim) in the back,” Young’s warrants state. “Mr. Young stated he did not take the proper steps to clear and/or make the weapon safe before handling a loaded weapon in the presence of a minor.

“As it is not believed Mr. Young’s intent was to cause harm, his reckless actions while handling a firearm resulted in the death of (the victim),” the warrants state.