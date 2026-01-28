Large downed tree blocks Ponce de Leon in Druid Hills, 1 car crushed
Police say no one was injured in the incident.
Crews work to clear a large tree that fell across Ponce De Leon Avenue near Springdale Road, crushing a car Wednesday morning, Jan. 27, 2026. No one was injured. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
A large tree fell across Ponce de Leon Avenue in northwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning, blocking traffic for hours as crews work to reopen lanes.
The road has been closed in both directions between Springdale Road and Moreland Avenue in the Druid Hills neighborhood, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The incident happened around 6 a.m.
One car was crushed by the tree, but no injuries were reported, Atlanta police said.
The department is helping with traffic control as crews work to remove the tree, officials said.
The spot is near Atlanta’s Springdale Park Elementary School.
Commuters should avoid the Springdale Road intersection. Fairview Road to the south can be used as an alternate to get back onto Ponce de Leon via Oakdale Road.
