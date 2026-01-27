Inside City Hall How Atlanta plans to curb violence on Edgewood Avenue A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know from Atlanta City Hall. Atlanta police investigators work the scene of a fatal shooting in September 2024 at a parking lot near Edgewood Avenue and Hilliard Street in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood of Atlanta. Edgewood Avenue is a popular nightlife strip nestled in the middle of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s home neighborhood. (John Spink/AJC)

In July, residents in Sweet Auburn were left reeling after four shootings on one weekend left 16 people wounded and a man dead along Edgewood Avenue. Violence concentrated along the popular nightlife strip nestled in the middle of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s home neighborhood prompted community leaders to call on city officials for help.

RELATED Inside City Hall: Oversight commission begins review of Mayor Dickens’ neighborhood plan A task force charged with coming up with ways to bolster public safety in the historic neighborhood recently released its plan to combat crime. It includes pausing new liquor licenses, cracking down on party houses, installing more cameras and adding a “mini” police precinct. “This is the end of analysis and the beginning of accountability,” said council member Liliana Bakhtiari, who represents the area. “The task force delivered a clear road map. The city’s obligation now is not to dilute or delay it, but to implement.” According to the task force report, about 2,155 residents live in the predominantly Black neighborhood, where nearly half of households live below the federal poverty line. While the shootings last summer prompted the city to step up enforcement by adding more police patrols during the weekend, some business owners told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they planned to hire off-duty officers for security at their own expense.

Atlanta looks to renew popular e-bike program A mother and daughter ride an e-bike through Piedmont Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan 7, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Atlanta leaders are working to get cars off the road by encouraging alternative forms of transportation like e-bikes, which spiked in popularity after the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2024, the city launched its first e-bike voucher program that paid more than 500 income-qualified Atlantans anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000 toward purchase of a standard or cargo e-bike. The first round of the $1 million program saw 11,000 applicants. Now, City Council members are looking toward a second round of funding — that’s once again earmarked exclusively for spending at local bicycle shops.