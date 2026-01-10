Metro Atlanta Gwinnett deputy accused of sending nude photos, videos of himself to minors Rylee Willis, 21, charged with 2 counts each of child molestation, enticing a child, according to police. A Gwinnett County deputy was fired after being arrested on child molestation charges, the sheriff's office said. (AJC file)

A Gwinnett County deputy was arrested this week after he allegedly sent nude images of himself to two underage victims, according to police. Rylee Conner Willis, 21, of Stone Mountain, was charged with two counts each of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes, Gwinnett police said. All of the charges are felonies.

Willis was arrested late Thursday and booked into the county jail, where he was being held without bond Friday. According to police, a parent reported finding “elicit messages” from an adult to her teenage daughter, who is under 16. Willis was identified as the suspect. RELATED Tuskegee University police chief charged with DUI in metro Atlanta The Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office said Willis was a probationary employee at the time of the alleged incident. “Under GCSO policy, entry-level sworn and non-sworn employees must complete two years of probationary status before being granted permanent status,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “At the time of the incident, Willis was employed in a probationary status and is no longer employed by the agency.”

He allegedly sent nude photographs and videos of himself to the cellphones of two teens at a Snellville address, his arrest warrants state. The alleged crimes began in January 2023, according to the warrants. The two teens are now 14 and 15, warrants state.