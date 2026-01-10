Gwinnett deputy accused of sending nude photos, videos of himself to minors

The Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office said Willis was a probationary employee at the time of the alleged incident.
“Under GCSO policy, entry-level sworn and non-sworn employees must complete two years of probationary status before being granted permanent status,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “At the time of the incident, Willis was employed in a probationary status and is no longer employed by the agency.”
He allegedly sent nude photographs and videos of himself to the cellphones of two teens at a Snellville address, his arrest warrants state. The alleged crimes began in January 2023, according to the warrants. The two teens are now 14 and 15, warrants state.
Willis had been employed by the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office since March 2025, according to Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Council. He was previously employed by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, where he began as a jailer in July 2022, records show.
In March 2024, Willis was promoted to peace officer in Walton before resigning the following month, according to POST records.
The investigation continues into the allegations against Willis.