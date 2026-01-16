The Steering Column

Fill ‘er up. At the pump, is premium or regular best for your ride?

When ‘better’ gasoline is worth the markup.
If the owner’s manual says regular is fine, premium won’t give you extra horsepower, extra mileage or extra engine life. It will mostly give you a bigger receipt. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2023)
If the owner’s manual says regular is fine, premium won’t give you extra horsepower, extra mileage or extra engine life. It will mostly give you a bigger receipt. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2023)
By Chris Hardesty – Cox Automotive
1 hour ago

Choosing between regular and premium gasoline is one of the most common — and most misunderstood — decisions drivers make. The confusion is expensive, because “premium” sounds like an upgrade even when it isn’t.

Here’s the simple rule that saves real money: buy the fuel your engine is designed to use. If the owner’s manual says regular is fine, premium won’t give you extra horsepower, extra mileage or extra engine life. It will mostly give you a bigger receipt.

And that receipt can add up quickly. According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded in Georgia was about $2.66 per gallon on Monday, compared to $3.53 for premium — a gap of 87 cents. Fill a 15-gallon tank and you’re paying roughly $13 more for premium. Do that weekly, and you’re well into “new tires” money over a year.

Car shopping tip: Before you buy, check whether the engine needs premium. Over a few years, that fuel bill can materially change the cost of owning the vehicle.

RELATED
Thinking of buying a car in 2026? Here’s the outlook on the auto market.

What ‘premium’ actually means

Premium gasoline is mostly about octane, the number on the yellow pump sticker. In much of the country, regular is 87 and premium is typically 91 to 94.

Chris Hardesty is a veteran news researcher and editor who provides advice on buying, owning and selling cars for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. (Courtesy of Cox Automotive)
Chris Hardesty is a veteran news researcher and editor who provides advice on buying, owning and selling cars for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. (Courtesy of Cox Automotive)

Octane is not a measure of how “strong” the gas is. It is a measure of the fuel’s resistance to knocking, also called pinging or detonation. Knock happens when the air-fuel mixture ignites at the wrong time inside the cylinder. Mild, occasional knocking is not always catastrophic, but sustained knocking can damage an engine.

Why some engines need it

Many modern engines squeeze more power from less fuel by raising pressure and heat in the combustion chamber. Turbochargers and high compression ratios are two common ways to do that. Higher octane fuel is better at handling those conditions without knocking, which is why premium is often specified for performance cars and some turbocharged family vehicles, too.

But “often” is not “always.” Plenty of turbocharged engines are designed to run on regular, and some luxury models are tuned to work on regular even if they deliver their best numbers on premium. There is no reliable rule of thumb based on brand, price or whether the vehicle is “sporty.”

RELATED
Beyond the odometer: What matters most in a used car

Required vs. recommended

What matters is the language in your owner’s manual and any label inside the fuel door. Automakers might say premium is “required” or “recommended.”

Required means the engine was designed around higher octane. The vehicle’s computer can sometimes protect the engine if you use regular in a pinch, but it will usually reduce spark timing and boost to prevent knock. That protection can mean slower acceleration and lower fuel economy, and it is not a good long-term plan.

Recommended means the engine can run on regular, but premium might deliver full advertised performance — especially in hot weather, at high altitude, while towing or when you demand hard acceleration. If you don’t notice a difference, your wallet has the best vote.

If your vehicle is designed for 87, premium generally doesn’t provide a measurable benefit.

What happens if you use the ‘wrong’ fuel?

Nothing bad happens mechanically. You simply spend more money for little to no return.

In most cases, you won’t immediately damage the engine. You might notice sluggish acceleration, and the engine may pull timing to prevent knock.

That’s where the risk rises. Persistent knock can mean hotter operation, more stress and potentially expensive issues over time. The real-world impact varies by engine design and driving conditions, but it’s not a smart place to gamble.

RELATED
Why your car’s safety tech needs maintenance, too

Can you mix grades?

Topping off with a different grade is generally OK. If you mix half a tank of 87 with half a tank of 93, you’ve effectively created something in between.

What mixing won’t do is create a “best of both worlds” bargain if your car only needs regular. The engine can’t “unlock” extra benefits from octane it doesn’t need.

What about ethanol?

Ethanol content is separate from octane.

Many stations sell blends such as E10, which is about 10% ethanol, and sometimes E15. Premium fuel may or may not contain ethanol depending on local supply. E85 is a high-ethanol fuel intended only for flex-fuel vehicles. Check your manual and the pump label before choosing a higher-ethanol blend.

RELATED
That low car payment could cost you more in the long run. A lot more.

A smarter upgrade: detergents

If you want to spend a little extra where it can help, consider gasoline that meets the Top Tier detergent standard. The pitch is simple: more cleaning additives can reduce deposits that build up in fuel injectors and intake valves. Those deposits can affect drivability and emissions over time. The key point for consumers is that the detergent standard applies across grades. You can often buy regular that is Top Tier and get the same cleaning benefit as premium.

The takeaway

Premium is not “better” for every engine. It is the right tool for engines that need knock resistance. For everyone else, it is mostly a pricey myth. Before you tap the premium button, take a few seconds to check the manual, the fuel-door label or the automaker’s website. Your car will run the way it was designed, and your fuel budget will, too.

Chris Hardesty is a veteran news researcher and editor who provides advice on buying, owning and selling cars for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader.

The Steering Column is a weekly consumer auto column from Cox Automotive. Cox Automotive and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are owned by parent company, Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises.

About the Author

Chris Hardesty

More Stories

The Latest

Financial Markets Wall Street

Stocks waver on Wall Street and remain near records

1h ago

Are Trump's supporters getting what they want from his second term? Here's what a new poll shows

1h ago

Taiwan hails its ‘best’ trade deal with US, as China protests

Keep Reading

GM hit with $6 billion in charges as EV incentives cut and emissions standards fade

Car shopping trends and tips for 2026 from Edmunds

Georgia income tax will be eliminated. It’s not a question of if, but when.

Featured

A reflective Kemp redefines his legacy — and looks ahead a Capitol without him

Kemp proposes historic $325 million investment in need-based scholarships

Ousted judge demands $50M in lawsuit tied to nightclub arrest

Seeing more new Porsche cars around Atlanta? There’s a reason.