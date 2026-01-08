Douglasville man shook 3-month-old daughter to death, police say

After a further examination and investigation, Geordy Josue Hernandez Ventura, 23, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree, police said.
According to his arrest warrants, Ventura caused the baby’s death “by violently shaking Isela Hernandez while she was crying, causing vomiting and bleeding of the brain, injuries resulting in the death of Isela Hernandez.”
Ventura was booked Tuesday into the Douglas County jail, where he was being held without bond, booking records show.
“Isela was a gift from God, our miracle and our greatest love,” the page states. “In just three months, she taught us what it means to love without measure. Every look, every movement and every breath she took is etched in our souls.”