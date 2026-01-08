Metro Atlanta Douglasville man shook 3-month-old daughter to death, police say Warrants contend father’s actions caused child’s vomiting, bleeding of the brain. Isela Hernandez died Dec. 23. She was 3 months old. (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

A Douglas County man allegedly shook his 3-month-old daughter hard enough to cause bleeding on her brain, vomiting and then her death, according to police. On Dec. 22, officers were called to an apartment on West Stewart Mill Road because the baby was having trouble breathing, Douglasville police said.

“Our officers performed CPR, but the child later died at the hospital,” police said in a social media post. RELATED A baby had 30 broken bones. Parents blamed a car crash, police say. After a further examination and investigation, Geordy Josue Hernandez Ventura, 23, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree, police said. According to his arrest warrants, Ventura caused the baby’s death “by violently shaking Isela Hernandez while she was crying, causing vomiting and bleeding of the brain, injuries resulting in the death of Isela Hernandez.” Ventura was booked Tuesday into the Douglas County jail, where he was being held without bond, booking records show.

Days after the baby’s death, but before her father’s arrest, a family member created a fundraising page to assist with funeral costs.