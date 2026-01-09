Crash blocks southbound lanes of Atlanta’s Downtown Connector for hours

Heavy backups are building at the top of Friday’s morning commute.

The collision was reported in the southbound lanes near University Avenue, or Exit 244, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It happened around 2:30 a.m.

Officials have not said if any injuries have been reported. It’s not clear when the scene may clear.

Heavy delays are building on I-75/I-85 as the morning commute gets underway. Motorists should use Northside Drive, Pryor Street, Hank Aaron Drive or Moreland Avenue as alternates. Another option is using I-285.

