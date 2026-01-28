BREAKING

Armed woman shot at Cobb police headquarters, officials say

The GBI has been asked to investigate the incident.
By
30 minutes ago

An armed woman was shot at Cobb County police headquarters Wednesday, officials said.

The woman, who was not publicly identified, was on police premises at 545 Fairground St. in Marietta, department spokesperson Sgt. Eric Smith said. No officers were injured, but authorities confirmed the woman was struck by gunfire.

It was not immediately clear if an officer fired the shot that struck the woman. Smith said an officer was “involved in a shooting with” the woman.

Officials did not say where exactly the incident took place on the premises.

“Additional officers responded quickly from within the building and began rendering aid,” Smith said.

The woman was taken to the hospital. No information on her condition was released.

The GBI confirmed it was requested to investigate the incident, but a spokesperson said the agency had no additional details to disclose.

