A.M. ATL: By the numbers

Plus: New youth center, weird winter weather
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! New scary weather term just dropped: frost quake. A frost quake, or cryoseism, happens when water in the ground quickly freezes during a cold snap. The ice expands, building pressure in the soil, which can cause cracks, shaking and even deep booming sounds. Now imagine how scary it would be hearing all that and not knowing what it was!

Let’s get to it.

MILLION‑DOLLAR CUT LOOMS FOR GEORGIA SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Students and supporters wait for Gov. Brian Kemp to arrive to sign Senate Bill 233, known as the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act, at Liberty Plaza in April 2024.
Students and supporters wait for Gov. Brian Kemp to arrive to sign Senate Bill 233, known as the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act, at Liberty Plaza in April 2024.

In the program’s first year, about 7,700 students qualified for the Georgia Promise Scholarship — meaning fewer than half of the vouchers the state set aside were actually claimed. Taking a closer look at the numbers:

Gov. Brian Kemp’s amended budget for fiscal year 2026 proposes cutting $86 million of the allocated funding. GSFC President Chris Green told lawmakers it would be a “one-time reduction” to reflect the actual number of participants.

Lawmakers in the Georgia House of Representatives proposed budgeting less than $50 million for the scholarships last year. Georgia senators aligned with Kemp on the $141 million funding plan, which ultimately prevailed.

🔎 READ MORE: See how many scholarships were awarded by district

FMR. CLAYTON COUNTY SHERIFF IS AT IT AGAIN

Victor Hill has served time and owes thousands for civil rights violations.
Victor Hill has served time and owes thousands for civil rights violations.

You may not know about former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Allow me to introduce him.

Now, he’s filed for bankruptcy for a second time while facing multiple lawsuits worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Oh, and he launched a bid for Georgia’s 5th congressional seat last year.

🔎 READ MORE: How else Hill is accused of using his power for personal scores

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

📦 Amazon secured initial approval for a tax break in Fulton County Tuesday as part of a $500 million project to transform an existing warehouse into a high-tech package facility.

🗳️ A federal appellate court tossed a challenge to the state’s authority to take over county election boards. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger praised the 11th Circuit ruling and credited the 2021 state law for making Georgia elections more secure.

🏗️ Kaiser Permanente is paying top dollar to acquire land south of downtown Atlanta for a future development project. The health care provider announced Monday it bought a 7-acre site in Summerhill near Center Parc Stadium — formerly Turner Field and home of the Atlanta Braves.

A NEW CENTER FOR AT-RISK YOUTH

City and community leaders, including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the city's fourth At-Promise center.
City and community leaders, including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the city's fourth At-Promise center.

Atlanta has opened its fourth At-Promise Center, a space dedicated to reducing crime among the city’s youth.

🐦‍🔥 READ MORE: How youth centers help keep youth on a brighter path

NEWS BITES

The Winter Olympics start Feb 6. Here’s a schedule

Time for everyone to get super into curling for a few weeks.

How to cope when the news fuels anxiety

You know, we say “touch grass” as a joke, but there’s truth to it. Please, go touch grass. The Anxieties will be here when you get back.

Maker of friendly new humanoid robot hopes it will help people be more comfortable with robots in their homes

No. [🤖 sad beeping noises 🤖] Sorry little guy. I mean, “No, thank you.”

‘Doomsday Clock’ moves closer to midnight over nuclear threats, climate change and AI

Oh Doomsday Clock, such a flirt.

ON THIS DATE

Jan. 28, 1986

Shuttle explodes: Seven crew members, including teacher, are killed in blast moments after launch. Space shuttle Challenger exploded into a gigantic fireball moments after liftoff today, apparently killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe. … No American astronaut ever had been killed in flight.

Today marks the 40th anniversary of the Challenger disaster. Another pivotal moment in time, immortalized in print.

ONE MORE THING

Boring fact: I have a shortcut on my computer for the “magnifying glass tilted right” emoji, the most-used emoji in A.M. ATL. 🔎

