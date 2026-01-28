A.M. ATL: By the numbers

Morning, y’all! New scary weather term just dropped: frost quake. A frost quake, or cryoseism, happens when water in the ground quickly freezes during a cold snap. The ice expands, building pressure in the soil, which can cause cracks, shaking and even deep booming sounds. Now imagine how scary it would be hearing all that and not knowing what it was!
MILLION‑DOLLAR CUT LOOMS FOR GEORGIA SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
Students and supporters wait for Gov. Brian Kemp to arrive to sign Senate Bill 233, known as the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act, at Liberty Plaza in April 2024.
In the program’s first year, about 7,700 students qualified for the Georgia Promise Scholarship — meaning fewer than half of the vouchers the state set aside were actually claimed. Taking a closer look at the numbers:
The $6,500 awards were poised to go to students who are zoned to attend low-performing public schools.
Lawmakers set aside $141 million, or enough for more than 20,000 scholarships.
Between March 1 and Dec. 12, 2025, 20,217 students applied for the scholarship, according to data provided this month by the Georgia Student Finance Commission.
Only 7,744 students qualified to receive one, at a cost to the state of about $55 million.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s amended budget for fiscal year 2026 proposes cutting $86 million of the allocated funding. GSFC President Chris Green told lawmakers it would be a “one-time reduction” to reflect the actual number of participants.
Lawmakers in the Georgia House of Representatives proposed budgeting less than $50 million for the scholarships last year. Georgia senators aligned with Kemp on the $141 million funding plan, which ultimately prevailed.
🗳️A federal appellate court tossed a challenge to the state’s authority to take over county election boards. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger praised the 11th Circuit ruling and credited the 2021 state law for making Georgia elections more secure.
🏗️Kaiser Permanente is paying top dollar to acquire land south of downtown Atlanta for a future development project. The health care provider announced Monday it bought a 7-acre site in Summerhill near Center Parc Stadium — formerly Turner Field and home of the Atlanta Braves.
A NEW CENTER FOR AT-RISK YOUTH
City and community leaders, including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the city's fourth At-Promise center.
Atlanta has opened its fourth At-Promise Center, a space dedicated to reducing crime among the city’s youth.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the center addresses some of the challenges kids face growing up in high-crime areas. It provides a place for kids to go after school, during the summer and on weekends.
Programs at the centers focus on three key goals: education, economic opportunity and a stable home life.
The four centers are managed by the Atlanta Police Foundation. The newest was helped along by a $3.5 million donation from QuikTrip.
According to the police foundation, the centers have helped cut crime relapses from 85% in 2017 to a current 6%.
Shuttle explodes: Seven crew members, including teacher, are killed in blast moments after launch. Space shuttle Challenger exploded into a gigantic fireball moments after liftoff today, apparently killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe. … No American astronaut ever had been killed in flight.
Today marks the 40th anniversary of the Challenger disaster. Another pivotal moment in time, immortalized in print.
ONE MORE THING
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
