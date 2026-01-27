Business Amazon’s $500M warehouse project near Atlanta gets initial OK for tax break South Fulton warehouse poised transformation into fulfillment center with robots and 750 employees. An automated machine is seen placing a sticker on an Amazon package at the Amazon Distribution Center in Stone Mountain. Amazon plans to convert a South Fulton warehouse into a “first mile” fulfillment center to do initial sorting and packaging. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Amazon on Tuesday received preliminary approval for a tax break in Fulton County as part of a $500 million project to transform an existing warehouse into a high-tech package facility. The Development Authority of Fulton County greenlit the request by the world’s largest e-commerce company for $16 million in property tax savings as part of its South Fulton project. Amazon plans to convert a 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse off Campbellton Road, which it has rented since 2020, into a “first mile” fulfillment center with robotics and 750 employees.

Will Cowsert, senior manager of economic development at Amazon, told the DAFC board that the incentive is an important factor in the company’s site selection process. He said they’re evaluating dozens of sites as part of its broader logistics network, although specific alternatives were not disclosed. RELATED Amazon plans $11 billion data center expansion in Georgia “We don’t pit one site versus another,” he said. “But in reality, we look at dozens of sites for one operation.” Products from small and large businesses are displayed at the Amazon Distribution Center in Stone Mountain. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024) Completed in 2020, the warehouse at 7055 Campbellton Road was developed by Cobb County-based Taylor & Mathis as the Chattahoochee Logistics Center. DAFC, which also goes by the name Develop Fulton, approved a $2.8 million tax break during the warehouse’s construction, which Amazon benefited from as the leased tenant.

RELATED Amazon announces new Georgia sorting center with 1,000 jobs Amazon used the building as a “last mile” distribution center until 2024, shuttering it and relocating most employees to other similar facilities on Atlanta’s Southside. It’s obligated to pay rent through early 2031, Cowsert said.

“Right now, there is no operation at this site,” he said. “The first mile fulfillment center we’re proposing with this project is a completely different operation, which is why it requires this significant capital investment.” An automated arm robot moves bins full of packages at the Transfer Out Station at the Amazon distribution center in Stone Mountain. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024) If the new tax break receives final approval, it will effectively result in “unwinding the landlord’s current abatement,” Cowsert said. He added that Amazon expects to make a final decision by the end of March, aiming to open the new facility by the end of 2027. Kwanza Hall, the authority’s chairman, voted in favor of the tax break. He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ahead of Tuesday’s vote that Amazon’s project will “reinvest in an existing asset that strengthens the local economy.” During the meeting, he added that South Fulton’s mayor is supportive of the tax break.