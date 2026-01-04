Metro Atlanta

4 killed in Gwinnett shooting, police find children hiding in home unharmed

The incident happened early Friday near Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett County police are investigating after four people were killed in a shooting early Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department)
Gwinnett County police are investigating after four people were killed in a shooting early Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department)
By
23 minutes ago

Four people are dead in an apparent domestic-related shooting in a Gwinnett County home, and a suspect is in custody, police said early Friday.

Details are limited, but the deadly incident happened at a residence in the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court near Lawrenceville. Gwinnett police said they were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report that shots were fired inside the home.

“Upon arrival, officers located four deceased adults inside the home, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Three children were also located inside the residence, hiding in a closet unharmed,” police said in a statement.

RELATED
3 injured in shooting at East Point MARTA station

Police have not released the names or ages of those killed.

A suspect “was located a short distance from the residence and taken into custody without incident,” officials said. The name of that person was not provided, but police said there are no other suspects. No additional details were shared.

Police said they continue to investigate to determine a motive but said the situation “appears to be domestic related.”

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

About the Author

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 012226 weather

Ice storm warning issued for NE Georgia as winter’s wrath nears

26m ago

Armed man fatally shot by DeKalb deputies during eviction, GBI says

Georgia lost 4 officers as U.S. law enforcement deaths decreased in 2025

Keep Reading

Armed man fatally shot by DeKalb deputies during eviction, GBI says

Man arrested after teen brother finds his gun, is shot to death, police say

Atlanta officer grazed by bullet while nabbing murder suspect

Featured

PHOTOS: Snow storm hits Atlanta

Metro Atlanta counties, and grocery stores, prepare for expected storm

EXCLUSIVE

Meet the lawyer defending Georgia’s abortion law, voting rules and more

OPINION

The danger of Trump missing endorsement in Georgia’s US Senate race