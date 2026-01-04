4 killed in Gwinnett shooting, police find children hiding in home unharmed

Gwinnett County police are investigating after four people were killed in a shooting early Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department)

Details are limited, but the deadly incident happened at a residence in the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court near Lawrenceville. Gwinnett police said they were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report that shots were fired inside the home.

Four people are dead in an apparent domestic-related shooting in a Gwinnett County home, and a suspect is in custody, police said early Friday.

“Upon arrival, officers located four deceased adults inside the home, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Three children were also located inside the residence, hiding in a closet unharmed,” police said in a statement.

Police have not released the names or ages of those killed.

A suspect “was located a short distance from the residence and taken into custody without incident,” officials said. The name of that person was not provided, but police said there are no other suspects. No additional details were shared.

Police said they continue to investigate to determine a motive but said the situation “appears to be domestic related.”