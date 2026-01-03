Metro Atlanta 3 injured in shooting at East Point MARTA station 2 men, 1 woman were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after gunfire. Gunfire erupted Sunday afternoon in the bus loop area outside Atlanta's East Point MARTA station, pictured in August 2022. (Courtesy of Brandon McKeown 2022)

An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon at the East Point MARTA station, authorities said. MARTA police responded at about 1:30 p.m. to the shooting, which occurred in the bus loop area outside the station, according to spokesperson Sacoria Jackson.

RELATED ‘MARTA is safe,’ police chief says amid search for shooter who injured 2 Jackson said a man was shot, while another man and a woman were each grazed by a bullet. The three victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police have not released any additional details about the shooting or a suspect. In May, two other people survived after being shot on a MARTA Gold Line train near the East Point station, police said. One was shot in the chest and another was grazed by a stray bullet, officials said.

That suspect, Rico Williams, was arrested in southwest Atlanta in October during a joint operation conducted by the transit agency’s police officers and the FBI Atlanta Metro Major Offender Task Force.