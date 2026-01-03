3 injured in shooting at East Point MARTA station

Jackson said a man was shot, while another man and a woman were each grazed by a bullet.
The three victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police have not released any additional details about the shooting or a suspect.
In May, two other people survived after being shot on a MARTA Gold Line train near the East Point station, police said. One was shot in the chest and another was grazed by a stray bullet, officials said.
That suspect, Rico Williams, was arrested in southwest Atlanta in October during a joint operation conducted by the transit agency’s police officers and the FBI Atlanta Metro Major Offender Task Force.
In the aftermath of that shooting, police Chief Scott Kreher stressed that MARTA was safe.
“There are people out there that go toward gun violence versus mediating conflict, and we still, as a society, have to deal with that. That’s not a MARTA problem; that’s a nation problem,” Kreher said at the time.