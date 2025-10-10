Metro Atlanta Man arrested 5 months after shooting 2 on MARTA train, police say Police used Breeze card data, CCTV footage to identify suspect, according to warrants.

MARTA police and the FBI arrested a man Friday they suspect shot two people aboard a train five months ago before fleeing into the East Point station. Rico Williams was taken into custody in southwest Atlanta during a joint operation conducted by the transit agency’s police officers and the FBI Atlanta Metro Major Offender Task Force.

Just before 4 p.m. on May 18, two men were struck by gunfire inside a Gold Line train heading south toward the East Point station. One was shot in the chest and another was grazed by a stray bullet, but both survived, officials said. RELATED ‘MARTA is safe,’ police chief says amid search for shooter who injured 2 Both victims had their daughters with them on the train when the shooting broke out. Williams is also facing cruelty to children charges. One victim told police he heard an argument between the alleged shooter and the other victim, who accused the suspect of going through his personal bag, according to the arrest warrants obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The suspect then “yelled ’21, 21′ and then fired two to three shots,” the warrants state. When the train pulled up to the platform, he fled. MARTA police had been searching for him since.

Detectives used CCTV footage inside the MARTA station to track the suspect’s movements at multiple stations and traced the Breeze card he used, according to the warrants.