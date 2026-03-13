The Steering Column Peak touchscreen? Why automakers are bringing back buttons and knobs. As drivers tire of screen-heavy interiors, some automakers are restoring physical controls for the functions people use most. The 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan S compact SUV has a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that controls everything from temperature to driving mode to the radio. (Chris Hardesty/Cox Automotive)

By Chris Teague – Cox Automotive

Backup cameras and the accompanying in-cabin screens became mandatory for new cars and light trucks in the United States in 2018, although many automakers had begun the transition earlier. Since then, touchscreens, digital gauge clusters and even passenger-side displays have become commonplace. Many companies have gone further, integrating essential vehicle controls into those systems while reducing physical buttons and knobs.

The novelty of touchscreens has worn thin, however. Drivers and safety advocates have increasingly pushed back on screen-based controls, leading some automakers to reconsider their screen-first strategies. For many motorists, the problem is not the presence of screens themselves but the steady disappearance of simple, tactile controls for everyday tasks. How screens took over dashboards The screen revolution started before the rearview camera mandate, with luxury automakers showcasing the latest technologies, but the trend accelerated as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2018 deadline loomed. Those features, now wrapped into the catch-all infotainment category, include media systems, gauge cluster displays, safety features and essential vehicle systems such as climate controls. Chris Teague is an editor for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. He’s a nationally syndicated radio host and has covered the automotive industry since 2016 as a writer and analyst. (Courtesy of Cox Automotive) For automakers, the appeal of screens was easy to understand. Large displays helped create a modern, upscale impression, and they gave even mainstream vehicles a high-tech look. They also let manufacturers consolidate functions that once required separate switches, dials and panels, making it easier to create cleaner dashboards and more uniform interior designs across a lineup.

Why drivers pushed back Although touchscreens can be visually pleasing and offer manufacturers a somewhat cost-effective way to integrate dozens of features into a compact package, touch-based controls often require more time and attention to operate than traditional physical controls. It is also generally more challenging to build the muscle memory needed to make quick, no-look changes to cabin temperature and other commonly used settings.

The 2027 Mercedes-Benz S Class has an abundance of ambient lighting and screens, but also tactile controls on the steering wheel. (Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Group AG) The problem is that drivers do not use cars the way they use phones or tablets. A touchscreen may work well for navigation, camera views and detailed menus, but it can be awkward for repetitive actions that need to be performed quickly. Adjusting the fan speed, turning on the defroster or changing the temperature can become more cumbersome when those functions are buried in menus or require repeated taps and swipes. Safety concerns grow Beyond the frustrating user experience, critics say touch controls can contribute to distracted driving. In 2025, the European New Car Assessment Programme, or Euro NCAP, studied touchscreens and touch-based vehicle controls and concluded swiping and tapping are not as safe as physical controls. Matthew Avery, Euro NCAP’s director of strategic development, told Wired at the time, “They’ve got to bring back buttons.” Some automakers reverse course Hyundai made early moves back to physical controls in the 2026 Palisade and in updated controls for the Santa Cruz pickup. The compact Tucson SUV and other models have also regained physical buttons for climate and audio systems.

Volkswagen received criticism for moving to all-touch formats in several vehicles, including the eighth-generation Golf GTI and Golf R. However, the company has since said it would return to physical buttons for five vital control systems, including audio volume, cabin temperature, hazard lights and seat heating. Porsche said it plans to do the same. Those decisions suggest some automakers are starting to treat physical controls not as outdated relics but as useful tools. Buttons and knobs may look less futuristic than a glassy, screen-dominated dashboard, but they offer immediate clarity. Drivers can usually identify and use them with a glance or, in some cases, by feel alone. The likely future: a mix of both Automakers are not giving up on large infotainment systems, even as they shift back to tactile controls. There are simply too many in-demand technology features and advanced safety systems to manage with buttons and knobs alone. But moving to a combination of physical and on-screen controls should reduce distraction and driver frustration. That mixed approach may prove to be the most sensible one. Screens work well for maps, camera displays, smartphone integration and settings menus. Physical controls remain especially useful for functions drivers use frequently, such as adjusting the audio system volume, changing climate settings and activating hazard lights. If more automakers find the right balance, dashboards may become less flashy but more user-friendly. It will take time for all automakers to get on board after spending years investing heavily in screen-based controls. So touchscreen-heavy cabins are unlikely to disappear overnight. Still, the shift suggests the industry might be entering a more mature phase, one in which designers are asking not how many functions can be moved to a screen, but which ones actually belong there.