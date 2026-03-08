Security guard’s fatal shooting marks Acworth’s first homicide of the year

A security guard was shot and killed early Saturday after breaking up a fight at an Acworth bar, police said.
Now a 25-year-old is being held on a murder charge in what authorities said is the city’s first homicide of the year.
The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the Saddle Bar along Cowan Road, Acworth police said in a statement.
Officers arrived to find the 28-year-old security guard with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Eric Mistretta said. The victim, identified Sunday as Jordan Alexander Jones, of Lawrenceville, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died.
According to police, Jones had just broken up a fight between two people when he was allegedly shot and killed by 25-year-old Daniel Di Vonne Parsons of Douglasville.
In an Instagram post, Saddle Bar said the shooting happened behind the venue after the bar closed for the night. Jones, they said, had witnessed a woman being assaulted and decided to step in to protect her.
“After successfully breaking up the altercation and stepping away, the security guard was tragically shot in the back,” the business said.
Police said Parsons left the bar after the shooting, but was later spotted by officers on Baker Road and arrested. He’s charged with murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault, jail records show.
The Cobb County city had no homicides in 2025, Acworth officials said Sunday. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.