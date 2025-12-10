News

Warnock renews push for enhanced job training with bipartisan bill

The Pathways to Prosperity Act aims to improve workers’ access to jobs with better pay.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., gives remarks during a town hall meeting at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., gives remarks during a town hall meeting at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is taking another swing at worker training with a bipartisan bill to boost the workforce pipeline.

The bill would provide funding for more career training at community colleges and other job-training programs.

Warnock initially co-sponsored the “Pathways to Prosperity Act” last year to expand a federal program that provides grants to community and technical colleges for partnerships with employers and training aligned with local industry needs. However, the bill did not advance.

On Tuesday, the Georgia Democrat reintroduced the bill with U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, saying the measure has the backing of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the National Skills Coalition, Jobs for the Future and other organizations.

Employers that come to Georgia “are having a hard time finding workers with the education they need,” Warnock said in a written statement. He said the legislation is aimed at “strengthening the pipeline from the classroom to the workforce and making higher education more attainable for Georgians.”

He added that it would improve access to better-paying jobs, help community colleges and technical colleges “stay on the cutting edge of what industry needs,” and help businesses find workers. The bill says it aims to expand opportunities for people to get credentials for “high-skill, high-wage, or in-demand industry sectors or occupations.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff introduced a bill earlier this year to bolster workforce training programs for emerging industries through a federal tax credit program to incentivize corporate investment in education programs.

Strengthening the workforce pipeline is the focus of a number of programs in Georgia, including the state’s federally funded employment and training program WorkSource Georgia, apprenticeships at the Technical College System of Georgia, programs run by nonprofits and other initiatives.

About the Author

As business team lead, Kelly Yamanouchi edits and writes business stories. She graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

More Stories

The Latest

Melvin Cooksey

Newton man’s pacemaker helped solve his murder. His killer gets life in prison.

1m ago

Police seek suspect after teen critically injured in South Fulton shooting

57m ago

‘Bienvenidos a Atlanta!’: Business leaders ready to woo World Cup travelers

1h ago

Keep Reading

Retired lawmaker, dentist face off in Georgia Senate special election runoff

Swing district Republicans brace for political fallout if health care subsidies expire

Georgia candidates for governor should make welfare reform a top priority

Featured

Georgia districts forge their own way as troubled program faces a crossroads

Georgia districts forge their own way as troubled program faces a crossroads

Ex-Truett McConnell VP indicted in case tied to sex abuse probe

Dickens asks top donors for $250K to help fund inauguration events