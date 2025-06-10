The training programs are run through Goodwill of North Georgia’s 14 Career Centers and include career coaching, certifications and other services tailored to overcome barriers to employment. Training is in high-demand fields like welding, forklift operations, phlebotomy, electric vehicle supply equipment, retail customer service and medical billing and coding, according to a news release.

The graduates come from all 45 counties that make up Goodwill of North Georgia’s coverage area. They range in age from 15 to 77, with more than 240 under age 25. The class includes 445 men and 333 women, the majority of whom identify as Black, African American or African. More than 100 graduates are reentering the workforce after being incarcerated.

“What’s most gratifying for us is that we help people overcome all those barriers,” Parker said.

The event itself, themed “Dive Deep into Success,” was packed with friends, family and supporters of all ages to cheer on the graduates — some of whom were walking the stage and turning their tassels for the first time in their lives, according to Parker.

“This is not only a ceremony — it’s a springboard,” said Ellen Stern, vice chair of the board of Goodwill of North Georgia. “You are the living, breathing proof that our mission is not only aspirational — it’s operational.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, in a video message, commended the graduates for “showing what it looks like when talent meets opportunity.”

Thomas Fry, Robert Thomas and Kathy Augustus were recognized as “graduates of the year” for overcoming adverse circumstances to graduate from a Goodwill program and find employment.

After getting laid off from a home improvement retail job, Augustus went to an information session at a Goodwill Career Center, where she learned about the 16-week medical billing and coding program. The program and the skills she learned have allowed her to step into an industry she said she’s always wanted to work in.

“I feel empowered,” Augustus said. “It’s an awesome feeling to know now that I have a career ... I gained the skills for financial stability and growth.”

The ceremony also included a keynote address by Mohamed “Mo” Massaquoi, who played for the Georgia Bulldogs and Cleveland Browns and founded VESSOL, a consultancy that helps businesses and organizations navigate change. Massaquoi lost his left hand following an ATV accident in 2017 and told the graduates: “Don’t hide what you’ve been through ... it has a story behind it.”

“It’s a visual representation of something you’ve come out on the other side of,” he said.

Massaquoi spoke on the importance of moving ahead one step at a time to get you where you want to go.

“Keep taking steps forward,” he said.

Programs like what Goodwill offers can help address worker shortages in logistics, health care, skilled trades and manufacturing in the metro area. Statewide, more than 260,000 positions are available, and fewer than 200,000 unemployed workers are available to fill them, according to the news release. Goodwill says its programs serve veterans, people with disabilities, youth, single parents, the underemployed, people with criminal backgrounds and anyone else looking for work.

In Atlanta, which is among the U.S. cities where it is most difficult to escape poverty if you’re born into it, Goodwill’s programs also help provide opportunities for financial growth, Parker said.

“The fastest way you can move anybody out of poverty is to find someone in that household a good job and a pathway to a career,” Parker said.

In the past five years, Goodwill of North Georgia has spent more than $100 million on workforce development, placed more than 125,000 workers in jobs and helped more than 60,000 metro Atlanta families out of poverty.

Its goal is to move Monday’s graduates — and countless others — through an “ABC” approach: a job, better job and career.