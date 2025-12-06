News

Sweet Tea: To care is human

Plus: Crochet creator, the power of music.
Why does it feel so good to do good things for others? It’s human nature, really. Biology and evolutionary science experts point to our strengths as a species: We don’t have sharp teeth or claws, we’re not especially fast and boy, are we useless as babies. But we’re good communicators, and people survive when they work together.

A BEAUTIFUL YARN

Penn Collins sits with his crochet quality control partner, Josephine.
We love a man who crochets! Penn Collins of Johns Creek is also known as the “silly hat guy,” and he makes cozy hats for his sick and unhoused neighbors.

🧶 READ MORE: How he finds peace through making, giving

WHEN MUSIC MATTERS THE MOST

Juana Alzaga, director of Buford Highway Orchestra, works with her students.
In 2021, the Buford Highway Orchestra Project began as a creative outlet for underserved kids along one of Atlanta’s biggest immigrant corridors.

Now, it’s about more than making music. Or maybe, making music really means that much. Either way, the group of 50-plus students has become a place of refuge for kids leaving with the tension and fear of the current immigration enforcement climate.

(Cry break.)

If you’re like, “Wow, someone should make a documentary about this,” great minds think alike. “La Orquesta,” available on PBS and PBS streaming platforms, explores the steadying influence of the orchestra on the lives of its members.

🎻 READ MORE: ‘Excellence is what I’m all about,’ Alzaga says

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🎭 Lexington, KY: The University of Kentucky received a $150 million donation, the largest in the school’s history, to create a new campus arts district. Gov. Andy Beshear underscored the importance of the gift: “Education and the arts fuel our economy and our workforce, and investments like these are how we keep working to build a bright future for generations,” he said. More from The Kentucky Lantern

🏅 Nashville, TN: An adorable therapy mutt named Sgt. Bo won the 15th annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards for his years providing comfort to school children. That was especially important in 2023, when the area was rocked by a mass shooting at The Covenant School. Sgt. Bo stood guard on buses and at school drop-offs, letting children rest against him and enjoy his soothing presence. More from The American Humane Society

👑 Ruleville, MS: There’s homecoming, and then there’s homecoming. At Thomas Edwards High School, it’s definitely the latter. The school has a proud tradition of extravagant homecoming coronations, complete with homecoming court honors for academic achievement. Then, of course, there’s the stunning, original fashions that have become emblematic of Black Southern high school formals. More from Mississippi Today

📚 Lafayette, LA: Early access to books can change a child’s future. In southern Louisiana, the Acadiana Educational Endowment helps get reading materials to “book deserts” in underserved areas. More from The Current

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

I hope that all those people who died in prison because we couldn't get their records are looking down now. I hope they're proud of me. We never stopped fighting for each other's rights, and I will never stop fighting for yours. Thank you for this privilege.

- Calvin Duncan, the newly-elected clerk of criminal court for New Orleans

Whew, we’ve had some emotional stories today and Duncan’s is another. The New Orleans man spent three decades in prison for a crime he didn’t commit before being exonerated in 2021. He won his November election with 68% of the vote. Duncan says he ran for the clerk position because he knows firsthand how difficult it is for incarcerated people to get access to simple court documents. He wants to see greater care, respect and fairness in the process. Read more here.

Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑

