Sweet Tea: To care is human

Why does it feel so good to do good things for others? It’s human nature, really. Biology and evolutionary science experts point to our strengths as a species: We don’t have sharp teeth or claws, we’re not especially fast and boy, are we useless as babies. But we’re good communicators, and people survive when they work together. A BEAUTIFUL YARN Penn Collins sits with his crochet quality control partner, Josephine.

We love a man who crochets! Penn Collins of Johns Creek is also known as the “silly hat guy,” and he makes cozy hats for his sick and unhoused neighbors. He got into the hobby six years ago out of boredom. A difficult life landed Collins with multiple mental challenges, and as crafters from similar backgrounds know, crochet helps quiet the mind.

“I find it soothing, and it grounds me,” he says. “I know what I must look like, the 6-foot-3, silver-bearded man who sits and crochets. But I feel like I disappear when I crochet, and I like that.”

He’s donated more than 6,000 hats to the oncology unit at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, North Fulton Community Charities, multiple hospice groups, Foster Care Support Foundation and more.

Earlier this year, Collins saw the other side of such caring. He was diagnosed with cancer, and gifted a handmade afghan. “I wrapped it around me immediately,” Collins said. “Knowing someone made it for me, that a stranger took time out of their day for me. Wow.” 🧶 READ MORE: How he finds peace through making, giving WHEN MUSIC MATTERS THE MOST Juana Alzaga, director of Buford Highway Orchestra, works with her students.

In 2021, the Buford Highway Orchestra Project began as a creative outlet for underserved kids along one of Atlanta’s biggest immigrant corridors.

Now, it’s about more than making music. Or maybe, making music really means that much. Either way, the group of 50-plus students has become a place of refuge for kids leaving with the tension and fear of the current immigration enforcement climate. The group is led by retired music teacher Juana Alzaga. She isn’t just a conductor with high standards and an animated way about her (attributes of all good music leaders). Alzaga is a stalwart ally.

She’s partnered with a local taxi company to ensure safe rides for students whose families fear getting apprehended on the road. She’s opened her house to students after nightmares come true and family members are deported.

Ultimately, she helps young musicians find beauty and accomplishment in an ugly world. (Cry break.) If you’re like, “Wow, someone should make a documentary about this,” great minds think alike. “La Orquesta,” available on PBS and PBS streaming platforms, explores the steadying influence of the orchestra on the lives of its members. 🎻 READ MORE: ‘Excellence is what I’m all about,’ Alzaga says

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH 🎭 Lexington, KY: The University of Kentucky received a $150 million donation, the largest in the school's history, to create a new campus arts district. Gov. Andy Beshear underscored the importance of the gift: "Education and the arts fuel our economy and our workforce, and investments like these are how we keep working to build a bright future for generations," he said. More from The Kentucky Lantern 🏅 Nashville, TN: An adorable therapy mutt named Sgt. Bo won the 15th annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards for his years providing comfort to school children. That was especially important in 2023, when the area was rocked by a mass shooting at The Covenant School. Sgt. Bo stood guard on buses and at school drop-offs, letting children rest against him and enjoy his soothing presence. More from The American Humane Society 👑 Ruleville, MS: There's homecoming, and then there's homecoming. At Thomas Edwards High School, it's definitely the latter. The school has a proud tradition of extravagant homecoming coronations, complete with homecoming court honors for academic achievement. Then, of course, there's the stunning, original fashions that have become emblematic of Black Southern high school formals. More from Mississippi Today 📚 Lafayette, LA: Early access to books can change a child's future. In southern Louisiana, the Acadiana Educational Endowment helps get reading materials to "book deserts" in underserved areas. More from The Current TELL US SOMETHING GOOD Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.