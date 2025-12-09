Metro Atlanta Second suspect in 2023 deaths of Atlanta veteran, teen arrested in Minnesota Kmauri Burnett, 20, has been on the run since the killings, according to police. Korri Kesean Jackson (left) and Jalen Leonard Curtis were killed within minutes of each other on April 20, 2023. Jackson had served years in the U.S. Army and the Georgia National Guard. (Courtesy)

Within moments, on an April 2023 morning, officers were called to two shooting scenes about a mile apart in northwest Atlanta. One man, Korri Kesean Jackson, died before he could receive medical treatment. The second victim, 19-year-old Jalen Leonard Curtis, died at the hospital. Investigators believed the two killings were connected, and they located a vehicle they thought was part of both crime scenes, Atlanta police previously said.

One suspect was quickly arrested in the case, but two others have eluded capture. Last week, one of those two long-sought suspects, 20-year-old Kmauri Burnett, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Duluth, Minnesota, according to Atlanta police. RELATED From 2023: Veteran working 2 jobs to support his dreams was killed over a car, family says Investigators believe the three suspects were out stealing cars in the early hours of April 20, 2023. And they had guns, firing shots that killed two people, according to police. “You never think it’s going to hit your own home, until it does,” Jackson’s mother, Kalena Davis, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after his death. Jackson, 26, had served years in the U.S. Army and the Georgia National Guard, his family said. Curtis, killed the same day, was barely old enough for real-world experiences when he was gunned down.

Johnkevious Anderson, now 21, was arrested almost two months after the fatal shootings on various charges including murder, jail record show. By then, Anderson had already been in trouble with prior arrests, including one for an aggravated assault charge.

Jalen Curtis, 19, was killed on Abner Terrace in northwest Atlanta in April 2023. (Courtesy) In September 2023, a grand jury indicted Anderson and two others — Burnett and Rodreiko Russell — on 15 charges including murder, aggravated assault, attempted armed robbery, entering an auto, criminal damage to property, theft by receiving and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, court records show. Earlier this year, Anderson pleaded guilty to his crimes and was sentenced to life in prison, court records show. On June 20, he began serving at Washington State Prison in Davisboro, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. RELATED 2 shootings within minutes in NW Atlanta believed to be connected Monday night, Russell remained on the run and is still wanted for his crimes. Burnett is expected to be extradited to Atlanta to face his charges, according to police. Police in Minnesota said on Dec. 3, members of the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force, Duluth police and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of West 2nd Street.