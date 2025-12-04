Man gets life in prison for 2020 mass shooting at Atlanta ‘street takeover’
Defendant’s attorney says at least 10 others fired guns that night, but his was the only conviction.
A Georgia State University patrol car rolls through the intersection of Edgewood Avenue SE and Jackson Street SE, where tire doughnuts can be seen after the Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn District. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC 2020)
She said Atlanta detectives recovered more than 130 shell casings from the scene that had been fired from various weapons. Based on the prosecution’s case, she said everyone who had a gun that night should have also been charged with murder.
“I just don’t think my client is the right person,” said Izmaylova, noting Emile was also wounded that night.
He was one of three people indicted in the case. But Fulton County prosecutors dropped one man’s charges in late 2022 and a second suspect was acquitted in March 2024.