Juveniles shot during attempted porch package theft in Atlanta, police say

One youth remains at Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a townhouse community on Celeste Lane, just outside I-285 and off Benjamin E. Mays Drive. A 15-year-old was shot in the foot and said to be stable. A second juvenile, whom police did not publicly identify, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Two juveniles hoping to steal packages sitting outside a southwest Atlanta townhome were shot Thursday afternoon, police said.

“Our investigation has determined that we believe a property crime was occurring; that some packages were being taken off of a front porch,” Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters at the scene.

The homeowner is accused of discharging a weapon to stop the theft, according to Schierbaum.

The homeowner remained at Atlanta police headquarters late Thursday for an interview. Schierbaum said that interview, along with additional evidence, will help officials determine whether charges will be filed.

Authorities confirmed that a home invasion did not occur and the shooting was limited to the outside of the residence.