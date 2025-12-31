Metro Atlanta

Gwinnett police fatally shoot man who hit patrol car, pointed gun, officials say

The man had been involved in an incident in another jurisdiction, according to authorities.
Gwinnett County police fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at officers Tuesday night, authorities said. (Channel 2 Action News)
Gwinnett County police fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at officers Tuesday night, authorities said. (Channel 2 Action News)
By
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County police fatally shot a man after he drove into a patrol vehicle and pointed a gun at officers following a traffic stop late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 5700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard regarding a vehicle that had been involved in an incident in another jurisdiction, police spokesperson Cpl. Angela Carter said in a statement Wednesday morning.

“During the encounter, the suspect rammed a marked patrol vehicle, disabling it, and fled the area,” Carter said.

RELATED
Atlanta officer accused of killing girlfriend after Christmas party

After more officers joined the pursuit, police said the suspect crashed and ran away from his vehicle. He then failed to comply with officers’ orders during the chase, leading one of the officers to use a Taser, which didn’t work, authorities said.

“During the foot pursuit, the suspect pulled a firearm, which prompted the officer to discharge their firearm, striking the suspect,” Carter said. “The suspect fell to the ground, where he then turned and pointed the firearm at the officers, at which point additional shots were fired at the suspect.”

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No officers were injured during the incident.

Police have not provided further details about the previous incident in the other jurisdiction.

The GBI has taken over the shooting investigation, Carter said.

— This is a developing story. Please return for updates.

RELATED
A year after deadly terrorist attack, Georgia fans return to New Orleans

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Kemp taps first Black chairman of Stone Mountain Memorial Association

Stone Mountain Park ‘truth-telling’ exhibits damaged by water leak

Decatur gives peace-promoting Buddhist monks ‘rock star’ treatment

Fulton judge dismisses RICO charges against training center protesters

Keep Reading

Police shoot armed man in Atlanta on Christmas Eve, GBI says

Suspect in national guard shooting faces new federal charges that allow death penalty discussions

Manner of death determined for police officer, woman found in Atlanta home

Featured

Hoschton Police Department and ICE operation

‘I’ll bring ‘em to you’: Hoschton police teamed with ICE at traffic stops

These are the 10 questions that will shape Georgia politics in 2026

Senior Atlanta Housing official accused of defrauding Section 8 program