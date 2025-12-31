Gwinnett police fatally shoot man who hit patrol car, pointed gun, officials say

The man had been involved in an incident in another jurisdiction, according to authorities.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 5700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard regarding a vehicle that had been involved in an incident in another jurisdiction, police spokesperson Cpl. Angela Carter said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Gwinnett County police fatally shot a man after he drove into a patrol vehicle and pointed a gun at officers following a traffic stop late Tuesday night, authorities said.

“During the encounter, the suspect rammed a marked patrol vehicle, disabling it, and fled the area,” Carter said.

After more officers joined the pursuit, police said the suspect crashed and ran away from his vehicle. He then failed to comply with officers’ orders during the chase, leading one of the officers to use a Taser, which didn’t work, authorities said.

“During the foot pursuit, the suspect pulled a firearm, which prompted the officer to discharge their firearm, striking the suspect,” Carter said. “The suspect fell to the ground, where he then turned and pointed the firearm at the officers, at which point additional shots were fired at the suspect.”

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No officers were injured during the incident.