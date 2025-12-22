Metro Atlanta Georgia man convicted on 67 counts of dogfighting, could get life, feds say Investigators hope similar prosecutions will encourage the public to report dogfighting to authorities. A Georgia man convicted on 67 counts of dogfighting could get life in federal prison, according to prosecutors. The sentencing for Dun Bradford has not been scheduled. (Courtesy of U.S. Department of Justice)

The 67 dogs were on heavy chains, many without food, water or shelter, on a sprawling 17-acre property in South Georgia, according to federal prosecutors. Many had wounds and scars from dogfighting, and some were aggressive to the other dogs. There was evidence Dun Bradford had been breeding the pit bull-type dogs for fighting for some time, investigators determined.

Abused dogs weren’t the only crimes. Inside the home, investigators said they found evidence that Bradford used his kitchen to make crack cocaine, and he had firearms. Late last week, the 55-year-old was convicted on 69 counts, including 67 dogfighting charges, plus a drug charge and firearm charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Middle District of Georgia office. Bradford’s sentencing has not been scheduled. But he faces a maximum of life in prison, according to federal prosecutors. RELATED Paulding man’s 475-year prison sentence believed toughest ever for dogfighting “The cruel and inhumane realities of dogfighting are closely linked to illegal drugs, firearms and other serious crimes,” U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes said in a statement. “Our office will use every available resource alongside our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to dismantle dogfighting organizations and bring those responsible to justice.”

Bradford’s sentence should be a tough one, according to those involved in the case. But it wouldn’t be the largest one in a dogfighting case.

In January, a Paulding County man was sentenced to 475 years in prison after being convicted on 93 counts of dogfighting and 10 counts of cruelty to animals, the district attorney said. Vincent Lemark Burrell’s sentence is believed to be the toughest ever for dogfighting, according to Jessica Rock, Georgia’s statewide animal crimes prosecutor. Burrell is serving his time at Johnson State Prison in Wrightsville, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. During that investigation, which began in November 2022, detectives found 107 dogs tied to various objects with large and extremely heavy logging chains and thick collars at Burrell’s Dallas-area home, according to prosecutors. RELATED For Georgia's animal law prosecutor, it's about more than just dogs The conviction in Bradford’s case again raises awareness of dogfighting, along with all of the associated crimes that often come with it, Rock said. She was not directly involved in prosecuting Bradford but is often consulted in similar cases. “This case is yet another example of the prevalence of dogfighting being alive and well in the South, and especially here in Georgia,” Rock said. “The more we talk about dogfighting and how much it goes on, the more the public is aware and reports it to law enforcement.”

It was another Mitchell County resident who reported concerns about dogs on Bradford’s property, according to investigators. “I am grateful to the concerned citizen who reported the abused dogs, whose tip ended a longstanding criminal operation gravely harming animals and the entire community,” Keyes said. Local, state and federal investigators, including the U.S. Marshals Service, assisted with the investigation. “The U.S. marshals remain committed to supporting law enforcement in bringing those responsible for dogfighting to justice and ensuring that rescued canines are placed in protective custody, giving them a chance at a better life,” U.S. marshal Stephen Lynn of the Middle District of Georgia said. A total of 32 dogs were removed from a property in Catoosa County in August. (Georgia Department of Agriculture)