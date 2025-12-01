News Georgia authority says ransomware attack thwarted, real estate portal online The Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority had temporarily restricted access to all of its websites and resources. A state authority that manages a key database of Georgia real estate records said it thwarted a ransomware attack and has returned its website and systems back to normal operations. (Dreamstime/TNS)

A state authority that manages a key database of Georgia real estate records said it thwarted a ransomware attack and has returned its website and systems back to normal operations. The Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority, which operates a database for the state’s real estate index, said it detected the intrusion Nov. 21 and “immediately activated” defensive controls. The authority said it was also contacted by the FBI, which “underscored the seriousness of the threat.”

The GSCCCA restricted public access to all of its websites, applications and resources to “prevent the threat actor from advancing further.” RELATED Hackers attack authority that runs Georgia real estate database “We recognize that the temporary service outage was disruptive to the clerks, courts, partners, and citizens who rely on GSCCCA services every day. We sincerely apologize for this impact,” the authority said. The authority manages an index for real estate and personal property records, including deed transactions and property liens. It is typically the first place real estate sales are made public in Georgia. The GSCCCA said in a Nov. 28 news release it “cannot confirm that any data was stolen from our systems,” adding that “no evidence currently indicates that sensitive or non-public data was accessed or removed.”

The authority said it does not collect or store Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or credit card numbers, and that it does not retain or store sensitive financial data in its systems.