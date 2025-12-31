News Christie’s to auction items from Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s collection Sale of special birthday letter, painting and peanut scarves will commemorate the American Declaration of Independence’s 250th anniversary. Some of Jimmy Carter's political campaign buttons are among the items Christie’s auction house will sell in January in honor of the 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence. (CHRISTIE’S IMAGES LTD. 2025)

On Aug. 18 of 1978, President Jimmy Carter dashed off a brief note on White House stationery to first lady Rosalynn Carter, commemorating her 51st birthday. “It’s nice to be growing old together with you,” he wrote. “P.S. Happy Birthday!”

That handwritten missive is among some of the couple’s belongings Christie’s auction house will sell in January in honor of the 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence. This handwritten birthday note from President Jimmy Carter to first lady Rosalynn Carter is among some of the couple’s belongings Christie’s auction house will sell in January in honor of the 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence. (CHRISTIE’S IMAGES LTD. 2025) On view at Rockefeller Center in New York City from Jan. 16-22, “The American Collector” sale will also feature some of the late president’s political campaign buttons and neckties; a wooden coffee table he made; his painting of a mountain waterfall; and a pair of scarves emblazoned with peanuts. A portion of the proceeds, according to Christie’s, will benefit a Carter family charitable organization that “continues to support the projects of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter with a special emphasis on the rural Georgia community they loved.”

The only Georgian ever elected to the White House, Carter died Dec. 29, 2024 at 100. The former first lady died in 2023 at 96. They grew up and grew old together in their hometown, Plains.