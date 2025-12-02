Metro Atlanta Atlanta Publix sells ticket for $1M Powerball winner; next jackpot is $775M The next chance to win is Wednesday. Wednesday's Powerball jackpot stands at $775 million, according to lottery officials. (Jason Getz/AJC)

No one matched all six numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing, according to lottery officials, but a ticket bought at a Publix in Atlanta earned someone a $1 million consolation prize. That ticket was purchased at the Campbellton Road store, Georgia Lottery officials confirmed. The winner, who wasn’t publicly identified, matched all five numbers of 5-18-26-47-59, but just missed out on the Powerball of 1.

Lucky tickets sold in California and Illinois also won $1 million each, lottery officials said. RELATED $980M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Newnan Didn’t win? There’s time to play again. Wednesday’s jackpot is at a cool $775 million. The drawing will be held at 11 p.m. It’s not only lottery players winning big. This week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said the state’s lottery has raised more than $30 billion for education since it began in 1993. “Since 1993, Georgia students from Pre-K to college have been set up for success through the programs funded by the lottery, expanding access to high-quality education in our state,” Kemp said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing that legacy of impact continue for years to come.”

All of Georgia’s public schools have benefited from the lottery, according to the governor’s office.