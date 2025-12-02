Metro Atlanta

Atlanta Publix sells ticket for $1M Powerball winner; next jackpot is $775M

The next chance to win is Wednesday.
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot stands at $775 million, according to lottery officials. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot stands at $775 million, according to lottery officials. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
52 minutes ago

No one matched all six numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing, according to lottery officials, but a ticket bought at a Publix in Atlanta earned someone a $1 million consolation prize.

That ticket was purchased at the Campbellton Road store, Georgia Lottery officials confirmed. The winner, who wasn’t publicly identified, matched all five numbers of 5-18-26-47-59, but just missed out on the Powerball of 1.

Lucky tickets sold in California and Illinois also won $1 million each, lottery officials said.

RELATED
$980M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Newnan

Didn’t win? There’s time to play again. Wednesday’s jackpot is at a cool $775 million. The drawing will be held at 11 p.m.

It’s not only lottery players winning big. This week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said the state’s lottery has raised more than $30 billion for education since it began in 1993.

“Since 1993, Georgia students from Pre-K to college have been set up for success through the programs funded by the lottery, expanding access to high-quality education in our state,” Kemp said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing that legacy of impact continue for years to come.”

All of Georgia’s public schools have benefited from the lottery, according to the governor’s office.

More than 2.25 million students have been able to attend colleges through the Hope Scholarship program. Plus, more than 2.2 million 4-year-olds have attended the Georgia prekindergarten program.

About the Author

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

More Stories

The Latest

Holiday crash

Crashes kill 12 on Georgia roads during holiday weekend, down from 2024

27m ago
BREAKING

2 found dead after domestic incident inside Gwinnett home, police say

41m ago

Publix to close two Atlanta area stores, including longtime Midtown location

1h ago

Keep Reading

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

Featured

Austin Walters - Austin's Law

A 30-year-old’s overdose sparked a new law. Now courts are testing how far it can go.

Jared Curtis isn’t the only Georgia football storyline to watch on signing day

Search for inmate who escaped from Grady hospital enters second day