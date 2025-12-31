News

AJC e-Paper will continue familiar format for subscribers

Most features of the popular online newspaper-style format remain along with a few changes.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) relocated its offices to a new, vibrant Midtown building near the Woodruff Arts Center on Sunday, November 17, 2024. Situated at Promenade Central, 1200 Peachtree Street NE, this move marks an opportunity for the AJC to strengthen its connection with the city’s readership. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By Staff Reports – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution prints its final newspaper, we are especially mindful of our subscribers who value the e-Paper reading experience.

The AJC will continue to deliver this daily ritual to digital subscribers every day of the week, straight to your inboxes.

Each edition brings the structure, depth, and care readers expect from a daily newspaper in a convenient digital format.

Most of the e-Paper will look and feel the same. Our newsroom will curate a front page and familiar sections many readers turn to every day, including sports, comics and a great crossword puzzle. As we move fully into our digital future, some sections and features will evolve.

Here’s what to expect:

What is unchanged

What’s new or changing

With these updates, we hope that our loyal subscribers will continue to enjoy the AJC’s journalism in a format designed for today’s digital readers. The e-Paper is available to AJC subscribers logged in on AJC.com as well as in the AJC mobile app.

As always, we welcome your feedback. Our Customer Care team can help answer any questions at customercare@ajc.com.

About the Author

Staff Reports

