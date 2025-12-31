News AJC e-Paper will continue familiar format for subscribers Most features of the popular online newspaper-style format remain along with a few changes. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) relocated its offices to a new, vibrant Midtown building near the Woodruff Arts Center on Sunday, November 17, 2024. Situated at Promenade Central, 1200 Peachtree Street NE, this move marks an opportunity for the AJC to strengthen its connection with the city’s readership. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

By Staff Reports – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 21 minutes ago

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution prints its final newspaper, we are especially mindful of our subscribers who value the e-Paper reading experience. The AJC will continue to deliver this daily ritual to digital subscribers every day of the week, straight to your inboxes.

Each edition brings the structure, depth, and care readers expect from a daily newspaper in a convenient digital format. Most of the e-Paper will look and feel the same. Our newsroom will curate a front page and familiar sections many readers turn to every day, including sports, comics and a great crossword puzzle. As we move fully into our digital future, some sections and features will evolve. Here’s what to expect: What is unchanged Daily editions will provide a complete, curated view of the day’s news

A robust Sunday edition and supplements will highlight the best of the AJC from throughout the week

Our coverage will continue to offer perspective through the lens of Atlanta, Georgia and the South

We will continue to publish columns from Charles Seabrook, Suzanne Van Atten and Gina Webb

What’s new or changing The daily crossword is now interactive and can also be printed

Jumble and Sudoku are available interactively in the e-Paper and at games.ajc.com

The Living section will now publish on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

As part of ending our printed paper, the e-Paper will no longer run classifieds; however, jobs, legal notices and obituaries will continue