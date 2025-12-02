2 arrested after nearly 40 dogs found dead, starving at Gwinnett home, police say

Investigators said they discovered 13 plastic bags with dead dogs in refrigerators at the residence.

Investigators said they discovered 13 plastic bags with dead dogs in refrigerators at the residence.

Christine Abbott, 67, and Donna Slavin, 65, each face six felony counts of animal cruelty and seven misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. They were booked into the Gwinnett jail, and though they remained there Tuesday evening, their bond conditions outline they are to have no “ownership, custody, care, control or contact” with any animals until their case is resolved.

Two women were arrested Tuesday after nearly 40 dogs were found either dead inside refrigerators or malnourished at a Gwinnett County home, police said.

The women first came to police attention in September when allegations of cruelty took animal control officers to a home in the 1900 block of Britt Drive outside Snellville. Because of the “severity and circumstances” of the situation, authorities said police were requested to assist with the investigation.

Search warrants led to the seizure of 25 dogs described as malnourished and underweight. Gwinnett police said many were confined to small cages containing feces and urine.

In three separate refrigerators inside the home, investigators also found 13 plastic bags containing dead dogs, according to police. They were in varying stages of decomposition, the police department added.

According to the warrants, a “necropsy report concluded that the cause of death was inadequate nutrition.”