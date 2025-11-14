Woman shot in head outside Loganville CVS; suspect caught in Lawrenceville.

A woman was in critical condition Friday after being shot in the head outside a CVS store, according to Loganville police.
The woman, whose name was not released, was shot just before 2 p.m. in the store parking lot at 4377 Atlanta Highway, a Loganville spokesperson said.
“She was transported by helicopter to Grady Hospital, where she was reported in critical condition,” the city said.
A heavy police presence was visible in the area for about two hours. Few details were immediately released, but Loganville police issued a “be on the lookout” alert to law enforcement agencies around 4 p.m., according to Lawrenceville police.
“The alert included a vehicle description and tag number associated with a serious incident that had occurred in their jurisdiction,” Lawrenceville police said in a social media post.
Using a license plate camera system, Lawrenceville officers spotted the vehicle believed to be involved.
“Officers located the vehicle on West Crogan Street near Culver Street,” Lawrenceville police said. “A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was taken into custody without incident.”
The driver and the vehicle were turned over to Loganville police.
The name of the person taken into custody was not released. Loganville police said the “person of interest” has not been charged.
“Because this investigation is active and ongoing, the Loganville Police Department will have no further comment at this time,” police said.
The store and pharmacy were temporarily closed Friday, a CVS spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
