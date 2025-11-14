BREAKING Woman shot in head outside Loganville CVS; suspect caught in Lawrenceville. Store temporarily closed during police investigation, officials say. A woman was shot in the head Friday afternoon outside a CVS in Loganville, according to police. (Courtesy Channel 2 Action News)

A woman was in critical condition Friday after being shot in the head outside a CVS store, according to Loganville police. The woman, whose name was not released, was shot just before 2 p.m. in the store parking lot at 4377 Atlanta Highway, a Loganville spokesperson said.

“She was transported by helicopter to Grady Hospital, where she was reported in critical condition,” the city said. A heavy police presence was visible in the area for about two hours. Few details were immediately released, but Loganville police issued a “be on the lookout” alert to law enforcement agencies around 4 p.m., according to Lawrenceville police. “The alert included a vehicle description and tag number associated with a serious incident that had occurred in their jurisdiction,” Lawrenceville police said in a social media post. Using a license plate camera system, Lawrenceville officers spotted the vehicle believed to be involved.

“Officers located the vehicle on West Crogan Street near Culver Street,” Lawrenceville police said. “A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was taken into custody without incident.”