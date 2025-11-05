News UPS Louisville plane crash: Victim search continues, operations disrupted Nine have been confirmed dead so far, but others remain unaccounted for. Plums of smoke rise from the area of a UPS cargo plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (Jon Cherry/AP)

The search for victims continues after the fiery crash of a UPS wide-body cargo plane at the Louisville, Kentucky, airport on Tuesday afternoon, with nine confirmed dead so far. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted on social media Wednesday morning that “the number of those lost has now risen to at least 9, with the possibility of more.”

About an hour earlier, when there were seven fatalities reported, Beshear had posted there were also 16 different families reporting loved ones that are unaccounted for. Officials opened a reunification center Tuesday night in Louisville for people to report missing loved ones from the site of the crash near UPS' global air hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. A search and rescue effort that began Tuesday evening continued Wednesday morning.

Louisville is UPS’ global air hub, known as the Worldport, and operations for the company also continue to be hampered, including “Next Day Air” operations.

Sandy Springs-based UPS in a statement Tuesday said it was “terribly saddened” by the accident. “Our heartfelt thoughts are with everyone involved.” UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov, 4, 2025, after taking off from Louisville, Ky., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. (Jon Cherry/AP) UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. after taking off from Louisville to Honolulu, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. In addition to fatalities, Louisville airport authorities on Tuesday evening also reported 11 people injured. RELATED How tariffs have made clearing goods for customs a headache for UPS, customers The plane was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11, a wide-body cargo jet with more than 250,000 pounds of jet fuel on board, according to Louisville fire Chief Brian O’Neill.

Aerial video from CBS News appeared to show some buildings and parking lots on fire near the airport, and Beshear said two businesses affected were Kentucky Petroleum Recycling and Grade A Auto Parts. Officials issued a shelter in place order Tuesday evening, with the area under the order narrowed to a quarter-mile radius by Wednesday morning. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with a “go team” expected to land in Louisville on Wednesday. UPS operations challenged Louisville’s airport suspended flights Tuesday evening and UPS said it also halted its overnight operations and canceled its “Next Day Air” parcel sort.

The airport has reopened one runway, though airport officials said flight delays and cancellations were likely Wednesday. A UPS cargo plane crashed and exploded in a massive fireball Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, while taking off from the company’s global aviation hub in Louisville, Ky., killing at least nine people and injuring 11. (AP Digital Embed) UPS posted a service alert on its website saying scheduled delivery times for air and international packages might be affected by the plane crash. “Contingency plans are in place to help ensure that shipments arrive at their final destinations as quickly as conditions permit,” UPS posted. Louisville’s mayor announced Tuesday evening the city lit a prominent pedestrian bridge near its downtown in yellow to honor the flight.