Metro Atlanta

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned tractor-trailer blocking I-85 South lanes in DeKalb

Some lanes are getting by, but all lanes have been closed at times.
A crash blocks lanes on I-85 South through DeKalb County early Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation)
A crash blocks lanes on I-85 South through DeKalb County early Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation)
By
Updated 16 minutes ago

A crash is blocking several lanes of I-85 South in DeKalb County early Friday.

The crash involves an overturned tractor-trailer, the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center reports. It happened around 5:30 a.m. before Exit 91 to Clairmont Road approaching Brookhaven, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Only two right lanes are getting by, but all lanes have been closed at times, including the northbound side.

“They’re gonna have to upright this tractor-trailer before they even clear and then open up the lanes,” WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said.

RELATED
Atlanta traffic patterns are changing, report says. How it impacts your drive.

Officials have not said if other vehicles are involved or if any injuries have been reported.

Commuters should use Buford Highway, I-85 Frontage Road or Ga. 400 to get around the backup that is quickly building, the Traffic Center suggests.

— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

More Stories

The Latest

Cold weather in Atlanta

Arctic blast bringing cold shot to metro Atlanta, snow possible in mountains

27m ago

UPS warns of delivery delays after its plane crash at Louisville hub

Ex-Falcons star Jamal Anderson arrested after domestic incident, police say

Keep Reading

Motorcycle driver seriously injured in crash that blocked I-285 in Cobb

These are the airports that will reduce flights during the government shutdown

The Latest: Trump hosts Central Asian leaders as US eyes sources for rare earth metals

Featured

Fulton County Jail
AJC EXCLUSIVE

Fulton County, sheriff nine months late on required jail implementation plan

2h ago

Flight affected by FAA cuts? Here’s what to do.

2h ago

Arctic blast bringing cold shot to metro Atlanta, snow possible in mountains

27m ago