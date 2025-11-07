TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned tractor-trailer blocking I-85 South lanes in DeKalb

A crash blocks lanes on I-85 South through DeKalb County early Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

Some lanes are getting by, but all lanes have been closed at times.

The crash involves an overturned tractor-trailer, the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center reports. It happened around 5:30 a.m. before Exit 91 to Clairmont Road approaching Brookhaven, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

A crash is blocking several lanes of I-85 South in DeKalb County early Friday.

Only two right lanes are getting by, but all lanes have been closed at times, including the northbound side.

“They’re gonna have to upright this tractor-trailer before they even clear and then open up the lanes,” WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said.

Officials have not said if other vehicles are involved or if any injuries have been reported.