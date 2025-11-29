Metro Atlanta

Hiram officer loses home to fire on Thanksgiving Day

Nonprofit starts fundraiser to help officer’s family.
The fire happened at the home on Baywood Crossing that belongs to a Hiram police officer, officials said. (Paulding County Fire Rescue)
By
1 hour ago

A metro Atlanta police officer’s home went up in flames on the morning of Thanksgiving Day.

Paulding County fire crews were called Thursday to the house on Baywood Crossing near Hiram High School and Hiram Douglasville Highway sometime before noon. Strong winds made it difficult to fight the blaze, but the fire department said they were able to extinguish it and prevent it from spreading to other homes.

No residents or firefighters were injured, according to Paulding Fire Rescue.

Officials said the home belongs to a Hiram police officer. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the department, located about an hour west of downtown Atlanta, for more information on the officer.

According to Hiram police, the home “looks like a total loss.”

The Paulding Public Safety Appreciation nonprofit put together a fundraiser for the officer and their family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

