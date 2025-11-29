Hiram officer loses home to fire on Thanksgiving Day

The fire happened at the home on Baywood Crossing that belongs to a Hiram police officer, officials said. (Paulding County Fire Rescue)

A metro Atlanta police officer’s home went up in flames on the morning of Thanksgiving Day.

Paulding County fire crews were called Thursday to the house on Baywood Crossing near Hiram High School and Hiram Douglasville Highway sometime before noon. Strong winds made it difficult to fight the blaze, but the fire department said they were able to extinguish it and prevent it from spreading to other homes.