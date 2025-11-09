Metro Atlanta

Boy dies after shooting at Cartersville home, police say

Police responded to home near city’s downtown for ‘unknown problem,’ authorities say.
Cartersville police are investigating after a boy was shot and killed at a home Sunday, authorities said. (Henri Hollis/ACJ 2022)
A boy died Sunday after he was shot at a home near downtown Cartersville, authorities said.

Details are limited, but officers were called to a single-story residence in the 20 block of Weaver Street for an “unknown problem,” Cartersville police Capt. Greg Sparacio said in a statement.

The residence is near Clarence Benham Park and less than a mile from the city’s downtown.

At the scene, officers found the juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries, Sparacio said. His name was not released.

A motive is unclear and police have not shared details about what led up to the gunfire. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the department at 770-387-5690.

Sparacio said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

