Amber Alert issued after 2-month-old abducted in Clayton County, police say

Tariq Denzell Williams (left) is accused of abducting his 2-month-old boy, Roman Williams, in Clayton County and was last seen traveling in a Volkswagen Passat, police said. (Courtesy of Clayton County Police Department)

The child, Roman Williams, was taken by his father, Tariq Denzell Williams, in the area of Fielder Road and Mount Zion Boulevard, police said in the alert, also known as a Levi’s Call in Georgia.

Clayton County police issued an Amber Alert for a 2-month-old boy believed to have been abducted Monday.

Williams, 25, is accused of assaulting the boy’s mother and then leaving with the child in her silver 2017 Volkswagen Passat. The boy was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. and was wearing a gray onesie.

“The vehicle was last tracked moving toward I-75 and investigators believe that Williams is traveling southbound, possibly with the intention of going to Florida,” police said in a statement.

Williams, who is 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, simple battery, theft by taking-motor vehicle, theft by taking, interference with a 911 call and third-degree cruelty to children, police said.

“Anyone with information regarding the suspect, the child or the vehicle is urged to contact 911 immediately,” police added.